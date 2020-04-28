Constant revisions haven’t exactly made these programs a breeze to understand. A friend of mine seeking to secure the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) — the government’s marquee initiative for those “directly affected by covid-19” — has been taking daily screenshots of the program’s online application page, documenting its changes. On April 6, the “Who can apply” section consisted of four simple bullet points. Today, the criteria are riddled with subclauses, restrictions and qualifiers.

Those who fail to meet CERB eligibility are welcome to navigate the government’s equally intimidating online hub of narrowly tailed financial assistance packages for equally narrow classes of Canadians, including students, seniors, young entrepreneurs, low-income essential workers and aboriginal small-business owners.

Such complexity has naturally invited accusations of bureaucratic insensitivity. The left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, for instance, has estimated that more than 800,000 unemployed Canadians “will receive nothing” from these programs during the crisis because their circumstances exist outside the rigid parameters of the new programs — notably Canadians who were unemployed before the crisis, and thus can’t opt in to any benefit designed to compensate those hurt “due to” it.

It’s into this context the fashionable cause of universal basic income (UBI) has resurfaced. What if Ottawa simply ditched the whole confusing archipelago of opt-in covid-19 aid and just mailed monthly checks of a couple of thousand dollars to every Canadian instead?

Longtime Conservative adviser Ken Boessenkool, who claims to be a “vocal opponent” of UBI in principle, has been writing columns pushing what he calls “crisis basic income” — or a temporary UBI-like subsidy for all Canadians that’s conditional on the existence of the coronavirus pandemic. On the other end, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh has taken to demanding the federal government eliminate all barriers of access for the CERB program, explicitly using the phrase “Universal Basic Income” to describe his desired outcome. Both right and left have framed their endorsements as pragmatic: If Canadians are hurting, and that pain requires immediate alleviation, why not err on the side of blind generosity?

The media wants to proclaim a growing UBI movement. But even amid crisis, it seems unlikely the eccentric idea will overcome the decades of deeply engrained psychosocial resistance that blunts its traction at the best of times.

During the 1990s, when Canada’s welfare programs were last substantially revised, a clear consensus was established that unchecked government generosity is both fiscally and morally irresponsible. As such, the challenge facing UBI advocates is not that their idea lacks common-sense appeal, but that the status quo has an appealing common sense of its own.

Canada’s financial aid bureaucracy is broadly infused with a certain cynicism about man’s assumed tendency toward sloth and avarice. For example, Employment Insurance does not provide equivalent income to your previous job — only 55 percent — because the intent is to discourage dependence. The new CERB program and other coronavirus-era subsidies are likewise guarded with strict qualification criteria because the government seems to take it for granted that there would be a rush of exploitation otherwise: wealthy people seeking to nab a bit of extra cash, EI recipients looking to double dip and so forth. Pessimistic though they may be, such assumptions will nevertheless strike many Canadians as not just morally correct but also fiscally wise — especially during an already profligate period of emergency spending.

A UBI-type system, by contrast, has no real pretense of being affordable or immune to abuse. Even conservative proponents tend to be deeply ambiguous about how a welfare program with absolutely no means-testing could be financially sustainable — even in the short term. The ask is to simply accept a high-risk, high-cost program in order to provide maximum guarantee that absolutely no needy Canadian gets left behind.

Is the trade-off persuasive? If there was clear proof the covid-19 crisis was ushering in a new era of national unity and openness to collective sacrifice, a shake-up of Canadian welfare in a less judgmental, universalist direction might be an easy sell. Instead, the idea is being floated amid a storm of escalating material resentments between old and young, rich and poor, east and west, private sector and public, online and not.

The last thing any bureaucracy will do is concede its irrelevance. Canada’s system of dealing out dole might be bloated, intimidating and inefficient, but for the time being, its ideological foundations are probably solid enough to survive this particular pandemic.

