A Federal Reserve program expected to begin within weeks will provide hundreds of billions in emergency aid to large American corporations without requiring them to save jobs or limit payments to executives and shareholders.Under the program, the central bank will buy up to $500 billion in bonds issued by large companies. The companies will use the influx of cash as a financial lifeline but are required to pay it back with interest.Unlike other portions of the relief for American businesses, however, this aid will be exempt from rules passed by Congress requiring recipients to limit dividends, executive compensation and stock buybacks and does not direct the companies to maintain certain employment levels.
I think experience shows we can trust large companies to act responsibly and there’s nothing to worry about.
* Alec MacGillis reports that even as they deal with the pandemic, hospitals are still relentlessly pursuing patients over their medical debt. Also, in America we have a thing called “medical debt.”
* Rick Hasen and a group of scholars offer a plan for how to conduct fair elections during a crisis.
* Sahil Kapur reports that Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are proposing to halt mergers and acquisitions for large companies during the pandemic.
* Charlotte Clymer argues that Joe Biden has a history of evolving in a progressive direction.
* Usha Lee McFarling reports on the toll covid-19 is taking on Filipino Americans, who make up a large proportion of the country’s nurses.
* Margaret Sullivan says that even now, the news media haven’t figured out how to cover Trump without being manipulated.
* Felicia Sonmez reports that Pence went to the Mayo Clinic and violated its requirement that everyone there wear a mask.