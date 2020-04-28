Vastly expand testing and tracing

Figure out a protocol for disinfecting public transportation and for maintaining social distancing

Redesign offices and retail stores even if occupancy is significantly reduced

Figure out how to reopen schools (so that parents can return to work), which entails social distancing, cleaning, provision of masks and gloves, physical redesign, etc.

None of this is impossible, but it will not be done in days or even weeks in big metropolitan areas (e.g. New York, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco) and smaller cities and towns where the virus has taken a large toll. It will take months.

America might begin to resemble those towns decimated by a tornado where one house is mysteriously left standing while adjacent houses have been flattened. Existing inequalities of class, education, race and income will be exaggerated as college-educated Americans continue working on payroll from home while Americans with only a high school education and a higher incidence of preexisting medical conditions (e.g. asthma, high blood pressure) must risk working in places that leave them more vulnerable to infection.

We have also learned that living in a state with a competent, rational governor (e.g. Ohio, Maryland, New York, California) as opposed to a state run by a Trump wannabe (e.g. Georgia, Florida) will result in wildly different outcomes. (Open tattoo parlors in April, and you’ll likely see new outbreaks and return to quarantine in May.)

The notion of a quick vaccine or a quick cure has largely evaporated. The Atlantic’s Yascha Mounk writes that “our hopes for the pandemic’s quick resolution should clearly be shelved. ... COVID-19 is too deadly to let it rip through the population. An effective cure is not in sight. And the federal government is incapable of formulating a coherent pandemic response.”

So rather than bemoan lost time in quarantine, we should not try to return to normal but rather to survive comfortably until a vaccine is discovered, manufactured and distributed. Instead of an unrealistic plan to “reopen” by the fall, we would do better to come up with a realistic plan to remain sort of open for 12 months. That means investments in the before-vaccine solutions need to be stepped up. Three examples illustrate the shift in perspective.

K-12 schooling has largely failed in the “distance learning" department (while colleges and universities have largely gotten by using well-designed technology). Public schools need a game plan for the 2020-2021 school year that neither relies entirely on distance learning nor bets on throwing open the classroom doors. High schools will need to contemplate alternating in-school and online days, spacing out classes, utilizing gyms and cafeterias for additional room and canceling or revamping extracurricular activities. Elementary and middle schools might need to divide the student population in half to allow spacing and go to a one-week-on, one-week-off and year-round schedule. It is not ideal. It is not the same as “normal.” It’s a survival plan — a way to rescue some of a school year.

We must similarly rethink the work world. If we aim to keep at home everyone working from home, then those who must physically go to work can travel on less-crowded public transportation, space out in workplaces and walk not only on sidewalks but also on streets closed to car travel. We can employ the masses of unemployed workers in an expanded testing and tracing program. It’s imperfect, but it is feasible.

Finally, entertainment and sports industries will need to experiment. Movie theaters are not going to be widely used, but using empty mall and office parking lots for drive-in theaters is doable. We are not going to crowd into a tennis stadium, but the sport is almost ideally designed for spatial distancing for TV viewing only. Minor adjustments in hockey uniforms could make them into effective protective equipment (provided players can resist the urge to throw off their gloves to pummel one another).

In sum, we need to give up the fantasy that we can approximate “normal” anytime soon. We need a one-year survival plan that sublimates bureaucratic resistance to change and adopts a spirit of experimentation. Not all of it will work everywhere, but it looks far more promising than a cycle of open-reinfection-quarantine-reopen.

