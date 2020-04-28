There is nevertheless a strong partisan bias. Eighty-seven percent of Democrats favor voting by mail, while only 49 percent of Republicans do. Automatic voter registration is more broadly supported, with 69 percent of Americans favoring this approach, including 84 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of Republicans. A favored Republican tactic — purging people from voting rolls — is very unpopular among Americans (56 percent oppose). Sixty-three percent of Republicans favor such action, in contrast to only 24 percent of Democrats.
In short, there is a serious divide between Democrats, who generally want to make voting as easy as possible, and Republicans, who have in recent years used unproved claims of fraud to make it more difficult to vote, thereby suppressing the votes of nonwhite and poor Americans. There are, however, three additional factors that may move more states in the direction of mail-in voting.
First, five states already have all or nearly all voting by mail while 29 states and the District of Columbia have no-excuse absentee voting (including critical swing states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan and Arizona). What is needed then in these states is to build capacity, not change the laws. Sixteen states — mostly deep-red states with the exception of New York, Delaware and Connecticut — require an excuse. However, we have already seen New York move toward no-excuse absentee voting (essentially saying that covid-19 is an acceptable excuse).
That brings us to the second factor: The need for funds to build up capacity so that more people can vote by mail easily with an efficient and timely counting process. Among big-ticket cost items are printing, postage, scanners and drop-off centers. Here, Congress can help. Having worn down Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on new legislation to fund states and localities, Congress has the opportunity to provide more funding for mail-in voting in the event the novel coronavirus is still a threat this fall. House and Senate Democrats must remain firm on this point.
And finally, Republicans at the federal and state levels may be shamed into expanding mail-in voting given the horrid experience this month in Wisconsin. Voters were forced to stand in line and vote in person when Republican state officials blocked efforts to delay the vote or extend the time to return absentee ballots. As a result, “At least three dozen Wisconsin voters and poll workers have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the unique coronavirus, the state health department told Politico on Monday.” That number is likely to rise as people infected on election day show up at hospitals. Those illnesses and any resulting deaths are on the state GOP’s head. That’s quite an attack line for Democrats in Wisconsin and beyond: Republicans would rather you die than vote.
Read more: