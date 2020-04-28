The second truth is that Trump acts like the big-time developer he was during his pre-politics career: He is someone who makes big bets in an effort to achieve big victories. Sometimes those lead to big misses.

He is also someone who will never, ever say, “I lost that round.”

In 30 years of practicing law — before I retired from firm life in 2018 — I represented some of California’s largest land developers on various projects. In some ways, big developers are all alike. Big, successful developers see not an empty lot of dirt but an expanse in which to build a magic castle (or high-rise towers; or 3,000 single-family homes, 12 to an acre). To certain personalities, there is no obstacle that can’t be overcome to transform that undeveloped section of land into a wondrous project. There is no ask too big to pose, whether to banks or to local, state or federal governments. In short: No risk is too daunting.

Trump’s greatest media strength is the one-on-one interview. This has largely disappeared from his communications strategy during the pandemic, and he needs to take it out of mothballs. My preference would be that he call in Steve Holland from Reuters or any of the handful of pros scattered among the White House press corps.

But it doesn’t matter whether Trump’s interviewer is an old-school journalism pro or someone who seems to be auditioning for a job on Joe Biden’s communications team. Invite any White House reporter into the Oval Office and have a pool camera there to document. Heck, the left-leaning Olivia Nuzzi would be a fine one-on-one interviewer. The conversation will always be richer, and therefore more meaningful to a frightened public, and therefore more useful to the president. Seat a few health experts and others on an Oval Office couch, park the reporter in the chair opposite the president and roll tape.

Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday couldn’t survive as many shootouts as this president gets into in the White House briefing room and Rose Garden. The media say they are asking for facts. The president says they are deeply hostile toward him. Voters, viewers and subscribers can decide whether the media is fundamentally unrepresentative of America. Trump dominated interviews throughout 2015 and 2016, but no one can dodge as many rhetorical bullets that fly at him during these daily briefings.

There is, of course, a role for daily updates during a national — really, global — crisis that affects public health, the economy and individuals everywhere. But thousands who are mourning or otherwise struggling are in no mood for a “Get Trump” game show punctuated by “gotcha” questions.

Trump’s strength is his cheerleading, which he has proudly proclaimed for five years. During a radio interview with me in June 2015, Trump said he thought the job of the president is to be a cheerleader for the country and cited Ronald Reagan as a role model for this.

“Absolutely. He was a huge cheerleader,” then-candidate Trump told me. “Yeah, Ronald Reagan was a great cheerleader.”

I asked him to explain to people what he meant by cheerleading.

“Creating a spirit for the country,” his reply began.

That’s the developer in him. Trump can see a project finished and gleaming before a spade of dirt is ever turned. He sees trade deals negotiated before chairs are pulled up to the table. This sort of thinking allows him to see the coronavirus defeated by a vaccine that hasn’t yet entered trials, and to envision an economic rebound that astonishes the world for its velocity.

Understand developers and you will understand Trump. But nightly pressers don’t allow him to be a cheerleader, and that’s what the country needs right now. Trump would shine during one-on-one interviews on television, radio (of course) and on podcasts. He needn’t worry whether the interviewer is Brett Baier of Fox News, Dana Bash or Jim Acosta of CNN, or even Nuzzi of New York magazine. If Trump has time on his side, the interviewer’s outlet and approach don’t matter. Trump is his own best salesman, and he is hope’s greatest hawker.

