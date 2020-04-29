“I want to make sure that the prosperity that we see happening in the Loop, in the downtown area really spreads to the neighborhoods — both literally and figuratively,” candidate Lightfoot said in an interview with Marie Claire in May 2018. “I don’t want to have whole swaths of our population continue to be left behind and feeling like they have no hope.” As mayor, she has taken steps to make good on that promise.

Two months (and what feels like an eternity) ago, Lightfoot hosted a poverty summit where she announced a goal of ending racial health disparities in Chicago. In a tragic accident of timing, the coronavirus pandemic is making the case for action in a city where African Americans are 30 percent of the population but reportedly make up 46 percent of covid-19 cases and 60 percent of deaths due to the disease.

“We knew that there were significant disparities in the way that people access health care, also healthy living, access to food, and all of that is around lack of investment and also poverty. And what this virus has shown is both how it has really ravaged communities and how the vulnerabilities that were there are flashing like a neon light,” Lightfoot told me during an interview for my podcast “Cape Up.”

“We have to speed up exponentially our work in these areas, but we don’t have the luxury now of kind of pondering how we address these long-term systemic issues,” continued the mayor. “We’re not gonna turn all these issues around in a day around life expectancy and the kind of underlying medical conditions that plague way too many black and brown communities, but what we know is that we have to have a sense of urgency, because the virus is making these underlying conditions even more extreme.”

But Lightfoot pointed out that the disproportionate impact on Chicago’s black community isn’t just about underlying health conditions.

“Social distancing in black communities in particular, very difficult. Why? Number one, we live in smaller spaces, and we may have intergenerational folks living in the same household, so the luxury of space that many of us have, a lot of folks in black and brown communities don’t enjoy,” Lightfoot explained. “The other thing that we learned, of course, is who are the people that have to go to work every day, the so-called essential workers? Many of those are people of color, who can’t afford not to go to work and don’t have the kind of jobs where you can telecommute.”

Another concern is the sad-but-true situation of some African Americans believing that we are immune to the virus that as of this writing has killed more than 58,000 Americans, more than 1,450 of them in Cook County, where Chicago is located. When I asked Lightfoot whether this debunked myth was a real thing she had to deal with, she nodded vigorously in agreement before I could finish asking the question.

“One hundred percent. It is absolutely a real thing,” Lightfoot replied. “We had to start with myth-busting, really saying, ‘Hey, folks, by the way, the first person in Chicago to die of coronavirus was a black woman. And people were like, ‘What?’” Lightfoot told me. “And frankly, a lot of young folks were like, ‘Oh, that can’t be true. Black folks can’t get this.’ No. In fact, absolutely. It was a significant challenge.”

Just how significant a challenge played itself out days after our conversation. A video emerged on Twitter of a packed house party that was ended by the police last weekend. In reaction to the scene, Lightfoot tweeted: “What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable.” In a subsequent conversation this week, Lightfoot told me that while belief in that myth might have played a role in folks flouting social distancing, she also chalked the situation up to “bad millennial behavior” by young people who “think they won’t be at risk.”

And then there’s crime. Getting a handle on the shootings that have plagued Chicago for years is a priority for Lightfoot. But the mayor told me that gun violence is going up. The reason for it boils down to perpetrators knowingly taking advantage of the coronavirus to get away with crime. “It’s in some ways the perfect storm,” Lightfoot said.

“It’s this dynamic where, unfortunately, people who are shooters, they know absolutely what’s up. I mean, they do. We hear that from our officers,” explained Lightfoot. “They know that if they’re caught, their likelihood of being prosecuted, and/or being out on bail quickly, because of the covid conditions at the jail, are extremely high. So the brazenness of some of the violence that we’ve seen is spectacular.”

The night before our interview on April 23, Lightfoot told me that the Chicago police department instituted a new strategy that produced an immediate result. “I can’t give away all the details, but for the first time in a really long time, we did not have a single homicide overnight in Chicago.” During a quick call on Tuesday, I asked the mayor whether the strategy was still working. She said that compared with April 2019, Chicago was experiencing “lower shootings and lower homicides.” But Lightfoot, ever serious and mindful of how quickly good fortune can change, quickly added, “I’m nervous to say it.”

