If Biden and Clinton operated in prose, then New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s (D) daily news conference on Tuesday was poetry. The governor reviewed the complex matrix and decision-making process the state will follow in deciding which activities in which part of the state can resume. At the end of his opening remarks, he acknowledged that when he called for everyone to stay home, essential workers could have decided it was too dangerous to go to work. Nevertheless, he observed:

The person who delivers the groceries, the person who’s driving the bus, the person who’s driving the subway, the nurses, the doctors, the orderlies, all these people who are showing up every day, not because of the check. They could stay home too and file for unemployment. No, they’re doing it out of their sense of honor and their sense of dignity and their sense of pride. This is their mission. This is their role. They’re New Yorkers, they’re Americans and they’re going to show up.

The governor concluded that “we’re fortunate where we have many, many heroes in our midst, not because they have medals on their uniforms but because they have honor in their souls and they have strength in their character and they have dignity and pride in themselves and because they show up every day.” As Cuomo himself might say, how beautiful is that? That’s empathetic, engaged leadership.

In the Republican sphere, on the other hand, President Trump and his enablers displayed some of the worst of the worst behavior. The Post reports: “Vice President Pence on Tuesday visited the Mayo Clinic and spoke with patients and staff while not wearing a face mask, an apparent violation of the medical center’s policy during the coronavirus pandemic.” Apparently, he was told about the policy and chose to disregard it. (“The Mayo Clinic confirmed Tuesday afternoon in a now-deleted tweet that it had communicated its masking policy to the vice president and his team.”) Unfortunately, the clinic did not bar the vice president from the facility.

Why would Pence act so recklessly, putting himself and caregivers in further danger? Well, Trump does not like the idea of wearing a mask so a sniveling sycophant probably wouldn’t want to be seen in one, either. It is difficult to fathom someone so weak in character as to endanger others because of his boss’s vanity.

On Tuesday, Trump also held a triumphal event at the White House with business leaders, during which he falsely praised his daughter Ivanka for previously creating 15 million jobs (what about the 26 million we just lost?) and congratulated himself for handling the coronavirus pandemic so well. “We’re doing a job the likes of which nobody’s ever done,” he insisted as the millionth case was recorded. He seemed to invent an “expert” who told him the virus would not come here so as to increase his image as a far-sighted, super-prepared leader. In fact, he was the one who said when we had 15 cases that the number would go down “close to zero.”

There you have it: Democrats addressing an unprecedented domestic crisis with thoughtfulness, reliance on the very best data they can find and human empathy and decency. Republicans engaging in reckless conduct, base dishonesty and self-congratulation. One party is attempting to use the instrument of power for the benefit of Americans, the other for their own veneration. We desperately need a new president, a new Senate and a new opposition party.

