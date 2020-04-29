* Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Julia Wolfe explain why the workers who have suffered the most because of the lockdown of the economy will also be most vulnerable when we resume activity.
* Rep. Katie Porter says we’re not getting nearly enough oversight of President Trump’s use of the Defense Production Act.
* Gabriel Sherman examines the two months President Trump and Jared Kushner frittered away while the coronavirus was spreading through the United States.
* Amanda Marcotte explains why it’s pointless to argue with your Fox News-watching parents about the pandemic.
* Zack Stanton runs down the real nightmare scenario for the November election, and it isn’t Trump trying to cancel it.
* Michael Leachman says state budget shortfalls because of the pandemic and the recession could now total $650 billion over the next three years.
* Rachel Weiner reports on a study showing that 80 percent of covid-19 patients in Georgia are black.
* Helaine Olen warns that pressure is building, and soon we’re all going to take the gamble on resuming normal activity that Georgia is now taking.
* The American Prospect has a symposium on the future of labor in a post-pandemic America.