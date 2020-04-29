The fallout from the deadly coronavirus continues to weigh on the U.S. economy, which contracted at a 4.8 percent pace from January through March, the deepest decline since the financial crisis, prompting the Federal Reserve to continue sweeping emergency measures for the foreseeable future.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the U.S. economy is in ”sharp decline," but the central bank is committed to using its “full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time.”
“We will continue to use these powers forcefully proactively and aggressively until we are confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery,” said Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell in a video news conference. “These are lending powers and not spending powers.”
The U.S. economy is in the midst of its worst crisis since the Great Depression. The new economic data shows consumer and business spending nose-diving in the first quarter, further confirmation that the economy was tanking in March, as much of the nation went into lockdown to stem the spread of the global pandemic.

It’s going to get worse before it gets better.

In Michigan, some unstaffed highway rest stops are shuttered. In Santa Barbara, Calif., local librarians are out of a job. Dayton, Ohio, has ordered furloughs at nearly every agency, and in Arlington, Tex., police officers and firefighters may soon see painful cuts.
Facing an urgent financial crisis, these and other cities and states nationwide are eyeing dramatic reductions to their workforces, threatening critical public-sector employees and first responders at a time when many Americans may need their local governments’ help the most.
Even as President Trump and top Republicans contend that only big-spending, liberal-leaning states are to blame for their mounting budget woes, a Washington Post review found the economic havoc wrought by the coronavirus is far more widespread — saddling Democratic and Republican mayors and governors alike with souring finances and major revenue gaps. Some local governments have already started laying off or furloughing thousands of their workers, and the numbers are likely to grow markedly in the absence of federal aid.

