The fallout from the deadly coronavirus continues to weigh on the U.S. economy, which contracted at a 4.8 percent pace from January through March, the deepest decline since the financial crisis, prompting the Federal Reserve to continue sweeping emergency measures for the foreseeable future.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the U.S. economy is in ”sharp decline," but the central bank is committed to using its “full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time.”

“We will continue to use these powers forcefully proactively and aggressively until we are confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery,” said Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell in a video news conference. “These are lending powers and not spending powers.”

The U.S. economy is in the midst of its worst crisis since the Great Depression. The new economic data shows consumer and business spending nose-diving in the first quarter, further confirmation that the economy was tanking in March, as much of the nation went into lockdown to stem the spread of the global pandemic.