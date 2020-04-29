I’m all for anything that keeps Americans inside during this crucial period of the covid-19 pandemic. Yet the news gave me pause: If Netflix is going to consolidate its position as the dominant player in the streaming entertainment business, I wish it told better, more inventive stories. Movies and television to watch in the background while folding laundry might be enough to distract us through a pandemic. But a company with the power Netflix is rapidly acquiring ought to have more ambition.

Netflix has always been in the business of comfort: It began as a company that mailed us DVDs so we didn’t have to amble over to Blockbuster, then by licensing popular movies and television shows for members to stream at home. And, in 2013, when the company began rolling out original movies and series, it started with a very safe idea: an American adaptation of the brilliant British miniseries “House of Cards,” starring a then-bona fide movie star, Kevin Spacey.

In the years since, despite some engaging and encouraging departures, Netflix has frequently reaffirmed its commitment to giving us more of what we already know we like: a quintet of mediocre shows based on Marvel Comics characters; another comedy from “30 Rock” star and co-creator Tina Fey;c “The Crown,” a glossy period piece about the British monarchy in the mode of “Downton Abbey”; a couple of riffs on Archie Comics; giant long-term deals for Adam Sandler and super-producer Ryan Murphy; and countless adaptations.

This approach has been wildly successful, and the proof isn’t only in the pandemic subscription bump. An analysis by the research firm MoffettNathanson suggests that as Americans streamed more content this year, Netflix grabbed a bigger share of that expanding pie. The share of our attention Netflix commands is up from 27.5 percent of the 73 minutes we spent streaming the week of Feb. 25 to 56 percent of the 169.9 minutes we devoted to streaming the week of April 6.

The company does green-light some passion projects from great masters — such as Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” — in pursuit of the accolades that will help Netflix lure big-name filmmakers and showrunners into its employ. But it can be oddly deflating to see what artists actually do once they sign on the company’s dotted line.

Take “Spenser Confidential,” an action movie that evaporated from my memory almost as I watched it. The movie’s director, Peter Berg, and star, Mark Wahlberg, have made memorable movies together in the past, including the excellent “Deepwater Horizon.” Yet “Spenser Confidential” feels almost entirely written by algorithm: corrupt Boston cops + big star (Wahlberg) + beloved older character actor (Alan Arkin) + actor on the rise (Winston Duke) + a dash of nasty violence + generic drug-dealing villains = . . . what, exactly?

Berg is not the only director to fall under Netflix’s torpid spell. Michael Bay may be best known as a director for his use of lens flare, his tendency to let his camera wander in the direction of actresses’ derrieres, and for making movies about giant robots fighting. Like them or not, these elements add up to a definite style. But though Netflix supposedly lures filmmakers with creative freedom, “6 Underground,” Bay’s Netflix movie, is actually less distinct than “Pain and Gain,” Bay’s underrated movie about murderous Miami bodybuilders in pursuit of a corrupted version of the American Dream.

Netflix does have its flashes of inspiration and bracing oddity. The company gave us “Unbelievable” and “Mindhunter,” two unusual and humane crime dramas, and “The OA,” a show about interpretive dance, near-death experiences and school shootings. The former advanced the crime genre, which has stultified on network television, with a greater focus on victims’ experiences and the social context in which crime occurs. And the latter, simultaneously innovative and a little offensive, was exactly the sort of experiment that a company with deep understanding of its customers preferences ought to gamble on.

Still, Netflix’s artistic triumphs feel more like exceptions that the rule. For every “Mindhunter,” there is “Lost Girls,” an inept adaptation of Robert Kolker’s wonderful book about women who did sex work on Craigslist. For every “Roma,” there is a “Bright,” an inexplicable action movie starring Will Smith as a human cop with an orc partner.

The theatrical movie experience has already been conquered by the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which basic competence and extreme predictability conspire to keep us all in our seats. Now, given its increasing market power, Netflix has a choice to make about whether the future of entertainment is going to be bolder or blander.

As they say, with great power comes great responsibility. Netflix can use its insights to give us exactly what we already know we’d like, or it can recommend something that we’d never know to watch, but that we just might love. The former course may be the safest. The latter is a lot more fun.

