Beyond that, Pence’s bare face violated a recommendation by the federal government’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that masks are helpful in "public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” Like, say, a hospital.

AD

AD

So why didn’t the man who is leading the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic wear one? Was he worried that it looked undignified? Unmanly? Is a mask too uncomfortable? Not worth the bother?

Or maybe he just forgot and left his at home. Though the clinic’s regulation notes: “If a patient or visitor does not have a mask, Mayo Clinic will provide one.”

Pence’s excuse, he later told reporters, is that he is tested for the coronavirus “on a regular basis,” as is everyone around him. But what if he had been exposed, say, since the last time he was tested? And beyond that: What kind of signal did his lapse send? Shouldn’t people in positions such as his be role models? Aren’t they supposed to demonstrate the kind of behavior they say is crucial to maintaining public safety?

AD

Pence’s other explanation was even lamer. “Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health-care personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you,” he said. Perhaps someone should explain to him how to put on a mask. If it is covering your eyes, you are probably doing it wrong.

AD

Then again, perhaps this comes from the top, from a president who has always believed that rules and norms are for other people. Even as he announced the CDC guidelines this month, President Trump declared that he didn’t plan to follow them. “This is voluntary,” he said. “I don’t think I am going to be doing it.”

A mask has become both a vital tool in the fight against the coronavirus and a powerful symbol that we are all in this together and need to watch out for one another. It is less about protecting yourself than caring about those around you. The next time the vice president goes out among a vulnerable population, perhaps he should keep that in mind.

AD

Read more: