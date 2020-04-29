It’s only the latest in a string of indications that far from being a “great equalizer,” as some have suggested, this pandemic is exposing and exacerbating all the different ways inequality defines contemporary American society. And some who benefit from that inequality see a golden opportunity to make it even worse.

The fate of the meatpackers is just one example, but it’s a particularly vivid one. There are few jobs more grueling and dangerous than meatpacking — which is why such a high proportion of the workforce is made up of immigrants, many of them undocumented.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents many of these workers, estimates that 20 workers in meatpacking and food processing have died from covid-19 and more than 5,000 have been hospitalized or are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. These are people who make a median $14 an hour in a job where catastrophic injuries are common and repetitive stress injuries are ubiquitous.

We’ve heard a lot of talk about a new class of heroes, not just the doctors, nurses and paramedics who are exposed to the coronavirus on a daily basis, but the “essential workers” who are keeping systems running so the rest of us can stay home in relative comfort. Grocery store workers, delivery people, home health aides, farmworkers, sanitation workers, bus drivers — what many of them have in common is relatively low pay and little power in the workplace. They’re disproportionately women, people of color and immigrants.

And while they may be getting more smiles and thank-yous right now as they literally risk their lives to work, what are they getting in the long run?

Let’s take a look at just a sampling of the developments occurring in Washington and beyond:

That last item suggests at least the possibility that out of this crisis will come a revitalized labor movement, which is certainly possible. But you can bet that business groups and their Republican allies in Congress and the administration will do everything in their power to make sure that doesn’t happen. They’re well aware of the possibility that there could be a change in government next January, which is why they’ll try not to waste these next few months. As we begin to resume economic and social activity, they’ll be using the recession as a justification for undermining workers’ rights. After all, at a time like this our noble job creators can’t be hamstrung! Paying people too much or guaranteeing their safety will just get in the way of economic growth.

And of course, inequality has many dimensions that go beyond the workplace — housing, education, health care, voting rights and more. This crisis is affecting everyone to some degree, but the hardest hit are those with the least wealth and power.

Which makes it all the more urgent that if Democrats do take control of the White House and Congress after November’s election, they put attacking inequality at the top of their agenda. This crisis has shown that it isn’t just something you can talk about but not do much to change. It’s an emergency.

