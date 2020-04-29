It’s only the latest in a string of indications that far from being a “great equalizer,” as some have suggested, this pandemic is exposing and exacerbating all the different ways inequality defines contemporary American society. And some who benefit from that inequality see a golden opportunity to make it even worse.
The fate of the meatpackers is just one example, but it’s a particularly vivid one. There are few jobs more grueling and dangerous than meatpacking — which is why such a high proportion of the workforce is made up of immigrants, many of them undocumented.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents many of these workers, estimates that 20 workers in meatpacking and food processing have died from covid-19 and more than 5,000 have been hospitalized or are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. These are people who make a median $14 an hour in a job where catastrophic injuries are common and repetitive stress injuries are ubiquitous.
We’ve heard a lot of talk about a new class of heroes, not just the doctors, nurses and paramedics who are exposed to the coronavirus on a daily basis, but the “essential workers” who are keeping systems running so the rest of us can stay home in relative comfort. Grocery store workers, delivery people, home health aides, farmworkers, sanitation workers, bus drivers — what many of them have in common is relatively low pay and little power in the workplace. They’re disproportionately women, people of color and immigrants.
And while they may be getting more smiles and thank-yous right now as they literally risk their lives to work, what are they getting in the long run?
Let’s take a look at just a sampling of the developments occurring in Washington and beyond:
- Large corporations seem to be having no problem accessing the hundreds of billions of dollars that have been made available to them as part of the government’s economic rescue efforts, while small businesses struggle to get loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, which has been beset by administrative problems.
- The Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department are about to make another $500 billion available to large companies; “this aid will be exempt from rules passed by Congress requiring recipients to limit dividends, executive compensation and stock buybacks and does not direct the companies to maintain certain employment levels.”
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pressing for a “liability shield” that would make it impossible for workers or customers to sue companies that failed to protect them from covid-19.
- Republicans inserted a $90 billion tax cut into the Cares Act; over 80 percent of the benefit will go to those making more than $1 million a year.
- Health insurance companies may be getting their own bailout, an effort spurred by some congressional Democrats (yes, Democrats) to make sure that the inefficient and expensive employer-based insurance system isn’t undermined by this recession.
- Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, who built a career helping corporations fight workers’ attempts to obtain better pay and working conditions, “has used his department’s authority over new laws enacted by Congress to limit who qualifies for joblessness assistance and to make it easier for small businesses not to pay family leave benefits.”
- The administration wants to use the crisis as an opportunity to crush postal worker unions.
- “Essential” workers in retail and delivery jobs are getting so fed up with their low pay and risky working conditions that they’re organizing protests around the country.
That last item suggests at least the possibility that out of this crisis will come a revitalized labor movement, which is certainly possible. But you can bet that business groups and their Republican allies in Congress and the administration will do everything in their power to make sure that doesn’t happen. They’re well aware of the possibility that there could be a change in government next January, which is why they’ll try not to waste these next few months. As we begin to resume economic and social activity, they’ll be using the recession as a justification for undermining workers’ rights. After all, at a time like this our noble job creators can’t be hamstrung! Paying people too much or guaranteeing their safety will just get in the way of economic growth.
And of course, inequality has many dimensions that go beyond the workplace — housing, education, health care, voting rights and more. This crisis is affecting everyone to some degree, but the hardest hit are those with the least wealth and power.
Which makes it all the more urgent that if Democrats do take control of the White House and Congress after November’s election, they put attacking inequality at the top of their agenda. This crisis has shown that it isn’t just something you can talk about but not do much to change. It’s an emergency.
