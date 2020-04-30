It’s that feeling of togetherness and the enormous buzz of thousands and thousands of people, whether for Earth Day, weekend events or political protests. What’s the Fourth of July in the District without the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, concerts and watching fireworks from the Mall? The Mall is one of the big benefits of making the Washington area home.

Of course, limiting crowds is absolutely essential to fighting the novel coronavirus and saving lives. The digital revolution and virtual togetherness form our current, essential reality, but will our crowded relationship with the historic Mall change? And what does this have to do with Earth Day?

AD

AD

Physically, the Mall is a thousand-acre green swath running from the U.S. Capitol to the Potomac River, lined by museums and monuments. Symbolically, it represents the nation’s history and the importance of democracy. It sprung from Pierre “Peter” Charles L’Enfant’s 1791 plan, and it is now administered by the National Park Service.

The National Park Service calls the Mall “America’s front yard,” but here it also is our front yard, our town square and our village green.

The Mall has been a major stage in our lives. My late husband and I went to the Mall for an antiwar demonstration on our first date.

The first Earth Day in 1970 inspired me and many others to pursue careers in conservation and the environment. That planted some of us in Washington for good, working for Earth Days with various environmental and conservation nonprofit employers.

AD

AD

In the 1980s, I was lucky enough to work for then-Rep. Phil Burton (D-Calif.) — a parks and conservation champion — and for Denis Hayes and Tina Hobson, who led the solar lobby at that time. Hayes, currently board chair emeritus at the Earth Day Network, had been recruited by then-Sen. Gaylord Nelson (D-Wis.) to organize the first Earth Day in 1970.

The 20th anniversary of Earth Day in 1990 was my all-time favorite because my son, John Tyson, and his preschool classmates performed on a stage on the Mall representing Scenic America. By 2000, the 30th anniversary, I helped staff then-Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt, a great environmentalist, who appeared before the crowds on the Mall along with musical stars.

Past Earth Days were fun. The pandemic and social distancing made Earth Day 2020 much more serious. Keep in mind: A virus that probably emanated from the destruction of wildlife and habitat and a changing climate forced Earth Day 2020 online and most of us to stay home. What endangers the Earth endangers us all. Earthday.org and other websites continue to focus on the urgent need for specific actions we must take to save the Earth every day — not just once a year.

AD

AD

The pandemic feels like Mother Earth put us all in “timeout” to think about what we have done. Without us crowding nature, pollution retreats, the skies clear and wildlife ventures into the open. Is this signal that nature does better without our excesses also the lesson of the timeout? We may continue, but not as before.

The pandemic and Earth Day 2020 have proved we are capable of collective action to solve our problems. But we need a new “normal” on the environmental front, and we need it fast. The digital world and the wisdom of the young people who thrive in it can help us speed up — and make the next Earth Day on the Mall a true celebration.

Read more:

AD