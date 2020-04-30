Nevertheless, Clyburn, who has urged Biden to pick an African American as his running mate, has made clear that is not an absolute requirement for him. Clyburn explained his position in an interview with NBC News:

“I think having a woman on the ticket is a must,” the No. 3 House Democrat said in an interview with NBC News. “I’m among those who feel that it would be great for him to select a woman of color. But that is not a must.” “I think that he should be informed in this decision by the vetting and the polling. And I think he should be guided by his head and his heart,” Clyburn added.

One can hypothesize that Clyburn is trying either to push a vice-presidential pick who is not African American, or knows that Biden has his heart set on someone who is not African American and is giving him cover. I wouldn’t overthink this. Clyburn is a pragmatic, savvy politician and knows the only thing that matters is winning. I suspect his advice is genuine: If you think an African American contender is the best fit, fine. But if not, don’t worry.

Several issues are worth exploring here.

First, the left wing of the party that is still grumbling about not getting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the nominee may pine for a more progressive running mate, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). For them, ideology — not race — seems paramount. What would annoy them, in all likelihood, is another perceived moderate on the ticket. However — and here is what is key — white progressives will be in a precarious position if they object to the selection of the first African American woman on a Democratic ticket. If Biden really wants to silence them, picking a center-left African American might ironically be the best bet. (The sliver of the party that is still insisting it be wooed in order to vote out Trump, in my view, is exceedingly small given that progressives are either on board already or never will be. Biden, therefore, might not care what this group thinks at this point.)

Second, Biden does need to maximize African American turnout. Certainly, Biden has a decades-long connection to the African American community and can make the case personally and directly. Moreover, he has the best surrogates one could ever hope for — former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Nevertheless, putting an African American woman, a historic choice, on the ticket would almost certainly give him an added boost, especially with younger voters who want to see a multiethnic and multiracial future for the party.

Third, age should not be overlooked as a factor. Added attention to Biden’s vice presidential pick is warranted given that the presumptive Democratic nominee would turn 80 during a first term, if elected. He must pick someone ready to govern (not only to replace him if needed, but also to emphasize it’s time to bring in the grown-ups who know how to get things done). He must pick someone also who is youthful enough to be a credible nominee in 2024 should Biden not run for a second term.

So where does this leave Biden? It is helpful, no doubt, to have the latitude in making his pick. Nevertheless, I would suggest Clyburn’s remarks do not make it any less likely he will pick an African American — Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), specifically.

It would be impossible for the left to object to her, and she’d be an added plus not only for winning African American voters but winning in swing states (e.g., Michigan, Pennsylvania) where the African American vote can be decisive. In addition, she is young enough (55) be the nominee in 2024 (if Biden doesn’t run) and in 2028. If one figures in her relationship with the Bidens and her ability to skewer Trump, she remains the front-runner — despite Clyburn’s remarks.

