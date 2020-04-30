There has been tremendous momentum in recent years to move away from extreme sentences for minors. In 2012, the Supreme Court struck down life-without-parole sentences for the vast majority of children 17 and younger. In 2016, the court mandated review of all such sentences that previously had been imposed. Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia ban life without parole for juveniles, a share that has more than quadrupled, from five states, since 2012. In six other states, no one is serving this sentence.

States have abandoned this draconian punishment because of all the evidence confirming a simple truth: Children are fundamentally different from adults. They lack the ability to assess risks as adults do, they are more susceptible to peer pressure, and they are unable to escape traumatic home environments.

Youths are also uniquely capable of rehabilitation. That is why there is strong bipartisan support among state and federal legislators, and businesses, for age-appropriate alternatives that allow people convicted as children to have their sentences reviewed later in life to determine whether they have changed and can safely return to society.

The covid-19 pandemic has already resulted in high infection rates in jails and prisons nationwide. The lengthy sentences imposed on minors — which disproportionately impact children of color — urgently need to be reviewed. Specifically, governors should review the sentences of all who were convicted of crimes as teenagers and have served at least 15 years of their sentence to determine whether these people have aged out of criminal behavior, do not present a threat to public safety and can be released through governors’ clemency power during this public health crisis. President Trump should do the same for youths convicted in the federal system, including those from the District who are serving lengthy sentences in the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Additionally, parole boards should operate with a presumption in favor of release for persons who have become eligible for parole and were children at the time of their crimes, unless the person’s current conduct poses a threat to public safety and no less restrictive measure than confinement can sufficiently mitigate that danger.

Re-sentencing is often a years-long process. The state of Michigan, where Garrison was convicted, has been an outlier in the lengths of time it takes to re-sentence those eligible for relief. Garrison, who taught himself to read in prison, had looked forward to freedom so he could advocate for others who were told as children that they were worth nothing more than dying in prison. Garrison was given a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole at age 16 after an attempted sale of jewelry and a gun went terribly wrong and he, at the instruction of an older teenager, shot three people, one of whom tragically died. Garrison became eligible for relief after the Supreme Court’s 2016 ruling in Montgomery v. Louisiana, but prosecutors argued for maintaining his life sentence, and years passed before a judge ordered a reduction. Although he eventually became eligible for parole, Garrison initially hoped to serve out his revised sentence and leave prison a free man in September; then, fearing the coronavirus, he accepted a parole offer that was to free him in May.

Instead, he died from covid-19 during the mandatory 28-day waiting period for release. His death needs to become the exception, not the rule.

Thousands of others who were incarcerated as children and, like Garrison, have been rehabilitated no longer pose a risk to society. They face the prospect of infection, sickness and death in prison. Most people mature out of the behavior of their youth. During this viral pandemic, it is critical for authorities to recognize that there is no such thing as a throwaway child and ensure that those who have turned their lives around are given the chance to join their families and serve their communities.

Covid-19 poses a public health threat without modern precedent. People who are incarcerated are particularly vulnerable to infection. Those with authority, including governors, the president and parole boards, must act boldly and expeditiously to prevent the unnecessary loss of more lives.

