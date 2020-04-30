Consider the polling: Overwhelmingly, the voters grasp the seriousness of the pandemic, trust health professionals and governors over President Trump, are concerned about lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly and understand the coronavirus pandemic will not be over anytime soon. When their lives and livelihoods are at stake and politics becomes more than a tribal exercise, voters are capable of absorbing information and making rational choices.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), whose daily rants against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for recommending bankruptcy over federal funding for states and cities have become must-see TV for Democratic ad makers, observed on Wednesday, “This is now turning into a political brawl on state and local funding. More and more, some of the elected officials in Washington are saying they’re against it. They’re led by Senator Mitch McConnell . . . who makes it blatantly political.” (Those elected officials include Trump, in at least one tweet, but the president’s actual position, if he has one, is unknown.)

Cuomo launched into a moral evisceration of the majority leader after restating that New York is a net contributor to the federal treasury while Kentucky and other Republican-led states are net takers:

It’s we and it’s them. That’s not right. . . . Who is we? And who is them? Them, the people who had coronavirus. They are the ones who had the coronavirus. We, without the virus, are supposed to bail out those people who have the virus? What an ugly sentiment. . . . If there was ever going to be a moment where we could say, you know what, let’s stop just for one moment the partisanship, the ugliness, the anger, the deception. Let’s just stop for one moment. If there was going to be one moment to hit the pause button, the moment would be now. You have human suffering. You have people dying. You can’t stop the politics even in this moment?

The governor then turned to a comparison between voters and politicians behaving in an offensively partisan way. "[Americans] are principled, they are kind, they are better than what they are getting. The American instinct is to help each other in crisis. The American instinct is to be good neighbors," Cuomo said. "The American instinct is the farmer who sent me the one mask to help a New Yorker when he only had five masks and a wife with one lung and underlying illness. And he sends one of his five masks to New York. Think about that generosity, that charity, that spirit. That's America. Why? Because we're good neighbors, because we care about one another." (He later revealed a display of hundreds of masks sent to New York from all over the country.)

Cuomo observed: “The textbook says politicians lead, elected officials lead. No, sometimes the people lead and the politicians follow, and that’s where we are today. Follow the American people. Look at what they’re doing. Look at how they’re reacting. And politicians, try to be half as good as the American people.”

He has a point. If Trump, McConnell, Attorney General William P. Barr (who is advising right-wing groups on how to attack stay-at-home orders that are in sync with federal public health standards) would just look at the polls (here is the one time they seem to ignore them), they would see that much of what they’ve been saying and pushing for — a quick reopening, a pollyanna-ish view of the crisis, quack remedies, blaming others, engaging in partisan attacks, bullying and insulting responsible governors — is wildly unpopular. While there is a gap between Republicans and Democrats on some of these issues, Republican voters are much more in line with responsible governors of both parties (e.g., Republicans Larry Hogan of Maryland and Mike DeWine of Ohio, and Democrats Gavin Newsom of California and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois) than the Trump Republicans when it comes to reopening, testing and the role of the federal government.

Republican politicians in Washington, by and large, are neither following nor leading the people. With a few exceptions, they are following Trump over a political cliff. The Trump cult is so intense that it has lost the ability to act in its own political self-interest.

