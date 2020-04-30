Senior U.S. officials are beginning to explore proposals for punishing or demanding financial compensation from China for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to four senior administration officials with knowledge of internal planning.The move could splinter already strained relations between the two superpowers at a perilous moment for the global economy.Senior officials across multiple government agencies are expected to meet Thursday to begin mapping out a strategy for seeking retaliatory measures against China, two people with knowledge of the meeting said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the planning. Officials in American intelligence agencies are also involved in the effort.President Trump has fumed to aides and others in recent days about China, blaming the country for withholding information about the virus, and has discussed enacting dramatic measures that would probably lead to retaliation by Beijing, these people said.
I think this is called “Operation It’s Not Trump’s Fault.”
* Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Tom Hamburger and Anu Narayanswamy report that lobbyists with connections to Trump are making bank helping clients get cash from the rescue programs.
* Drew Harwell reports that, with lots of people working at home, employers are using technology to spy on them.
* Alex Isenstadt reports that the Trump campaign is about to unleash its first round of TV ads, which will be about how awesome his leadership on the pandemic has been.
* Ben Adler says one source of joy in this troubled time is watching Trump humiliate some of his most enthusiastic boot-lickers.
* Brian Schwartz reports that wealthy donors are pressuring Joe Biden not to pick Elizabeth Warren as his running mate.
* Dahlia Lithwick can’t get over the fact that the president suggested injecting bleach into your body.
* Ron Brownstein examines how the pandemic is affecting the pace of voter registration.
* Dartunorro Clark reports on the alternately bizarre and threatening goings-on when protesters took their guns to the Michigan state house to demand an end to stay-at-home orders.
* Jill Colvin reports that Mike Pence finally put on a damn mask.