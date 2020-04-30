Trump can lash out at his campaign manager, engage in poll denial (his standard approach to all bad news) and rage-tweet all he likes, but it does not change the horrible facts on the ground or the public’s growing distrust and disgust over his handling of the crisis. Instead of increasing efforts to expand coronavirus testing or rushing through more aid to states and cities to pay for front-line workers, the administration is becoming more frantic and incoherent when it comes to excuses and blame-shifting.

Cornered on his claim that the Obama administration bequeathed him broken tests, Trump blathered in an Oval Office media availability: “We have broken tests. We had tests that were obsolete. We had tests that didn’t take care of people.” This makes no sense and has been repeatedly debunked by fact checkers, including CNN. (“The faulty initial test for the coronavirus was created during Trump’s administration, in early 2020, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since this is a new virus that was first identified this year, the tests couldn’t possibly be ‘old’ or ‘obsolete.’ ”) On its face, blaming the prior administration three years into your own presidency for a pandemic that developed several months ago is simply not credible.

AD

AD

Then there’s Vice President Pence, who set a horrible example by not wearing a mask while visiting medical staff and patients at the Mayo Clinic. First, he said he wanted to “look [patients] in the eye,” which would only have been a problem had he been wearing a bag over his head, not a mask covering his nose and mouth. Then his wife, Karen Pence, claimed the vice president was not aware of any policy, suggesting her husband failed to notice that every single individual inside was wearing a mask and that no one from the clinic told him about the rule (contrary to a Mayo Clinic tweet). As their performance gets worse and the coverage more brutal, their lies get lamer.

In the blame game, Trump wants to blame the Chinese so desperately that he is reportedly thinking of stripping China of sovereign immunity from suits or defaulting on debt owed to China, both of which are legally dubious and would further blow up the international financial system and risk retaliation from Beijing (on which we still rely for personal protective equipment, test kits, reagents and other critical material). The Post reports:

In private, Trump and aides have discussed stripping China of its “sovereign immunity,” aiming to enable the U.S. government or victims to sue China for damages. George Sorial, who formerly served as a top executive at the Trump Organization and is now involved in a class-action lawsuit against China, told The Washington Post he and senior White House officials have discussed limiting China’s sovereign immunity. Legal experts say an attempt to limit China’s sovereign immunity would be extremely difficult to accomplish and may require congressional legislation. Some administration officials have also discussed having the United States cancel part of its debt obligations to China, two people with knowledge of internal conversations said. It was not known if the president has backed this idea.

In any event, the administration is reportedly trying to politicize the intelligence community to tie the outbreak to a lab in Wuhan, China, which intelligence officials have deemed to be an unsubstantiated rumor.

AD

AD

All of these tactics share three common attributes. First, they make no sense with only a moment’s reflection. Only in right-wing media could such nonsensical utterances and maneuvers survive. Second, they do not focus on solving or ameliorating the problem. They are all designed to spin and try to deflect blame. Third, in all likelihood, none of this will “work” to reverse perception of Trump. If anything, this behavior will cement the view that he is dishonest, does not care about ordinary Americans and is unfit to serve.

Read more:

AD