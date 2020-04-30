On Wednesday, Kushner — a man tasked with everything from Middle East peace to fighting coronavirus despite a lack of qualifications, expertise and experience (not to mention common sense) for any of these tasks — stepped before cameras to tell the hosts of “Fox & Friends,” "We are on the other side of the medical aspect of this and I think that we have achieved all of the different milestones that are needed.” He added, “The government, the federal government rose to the challenge and this is a great success story and I think that that’s really, you know, what needs to be told.”

More than 60,000 Americans have died, more than 26 million have filed for unemployment, more than 1 million have been seriously infected and most Americans remain quarantined in their homes. On what planet does this qualify as “success”? My Post colleague Philip Bump observes: “We saw a steady, exponential rise in confirmed cases and deaths each day for several weeks. But particularly with daily case totals, the period after the peak nationally has looked more like a plateau than a downward slide.” The number of deaths will continue to rise, with the total death count dependent on maintaining social distancing measures that Trump rails against.

As for testing, a major administration failure since the start of the pandemic, we are not where we need to be according to Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (“Everyone [should get a test] who needs a test, according to the way we’re approaching the identification, isolation, contact tracing — keeping the country safe and healthy. Hopefully, we should see that as we get toward the end of May, the beginning of June," he told CNN’s Jake Tapper.)

Fauci also warns that it is “inevitable” that the virus comes back in the fall (or perhaps never leaves). Unlike the daft comment from Trump that the virus will simply “disappear,” we are likely a year from getting a vaccine. The virus is not going to magically vanish no matter how many times the scientific illiterate in the White House insists. More people will become ill and more will die.

Kushner and the rest of the White House crew seem ready to high-five one another over the deaths of “only” tens of thousands of Americans and an economy that may resemble the Great Depression.

Why would they make such a tone-deaf, offensive comment? The answer, as it is for everything, is simple: Trump can never admit defeat (he argues he is not responsible for anything) and insists on spewing his own fraudulent narrative. He’s done it when he peddled steaks and vodka, when he drove his casinos into bankruptcy and when he suckered students into paying for Trump University. The con man knows nothing but conning, so he and his courtiers never stop. No matter what the evidence in front of his “marks,” Trump will tell them to disregard what they see, hear and experience. This is a cult leader’s modus operandi.

It is little wonder polls show trust in Trump is cratering and disapproval of his performance is rising. Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has a plethora of material for his ads such as this one:

The words of a president matter — and Donald Trump has used his to downplay COVID-19, pass blame onto others, and mislead the American people. I will do the opposite. pic.twitter.com/6ZViv3tdW7 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 29, 2020

Trump promised during the 2016 campaign that we would all be tired of winning. Little did we know that Trump and his crowd would think the worse domestic disaster in 100 years and the worst economy since the Great Depression was “winning.” We are tired of it, that’s for sure.

