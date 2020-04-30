The headliner
President Trump
Always performing for ratings, Trump will do or say anything as long as he comes out looking like the star.
The cast of characters
Attorney General William P. Barr
The chief law enforcement officer of the United States has played to an audience of one ever since he was confirmed. The attorney general claimed that the media has been “on a jihad to discredit” hydroxychloroquine, the drug Trump has been peddling during the White House coronavirus briefings.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
A former Goldman Sachs executive who likes to travel first class at taxpayers’ expense and makes sure his boss’s name is on the check.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Usually off-key, Trump’s commerce secretary said on Fox News that the coronavirus outbreak in China could cause companies to move their factories to North America. Tends to fall asleep during sets.
Vice President Pence
Vice President Pence can always be counted on to toot Trump’s horn and holds the record for the number of times “at the president’s direction” has been said during a coronavirus briefing.
Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony S. Fauci
The only two actual experts on what these briefings are supposed to be about, physicians Birx and Fauci keep playing along in Trump’s awful show.
The Trump children: Ivanka, Jared, Eric and Don Jr.
The only reason Ivanka, Jared (Kushner), Eric and Don Jr. are part of this gig is because they’re related to the star of the show.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
Consistent supporters of the president, the secretary of state and the newest chief of staff can be counted on to applaud Trump’s performance.
Kellyanne Conway
The counselor to the president serves up “alternative facts” about Trump’s inaction during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
The press
Trump doesn’t want any nasty questions, only blind loyalty and sycophants in his audiences.
Stephen Miller
The president’s senior adviser has a bigger plan on the menu than a wall or a temporary stop to immigration during the pandemic — he’s even opposed to legal immigration.
Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey O. Graham, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy
These Republicans have sold their souls to stay in office and watch this disaster unfold.
Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Melania Trump
Both on the Trump campaign’s payroll, Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, and Junior’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, are devout groupies. First lady Melania Trump can always be counted on to make a fashion statement.
