* Amanda Coletta reports that in response to a deadly mass shooting last month, Canada has banned the ownership of 1,500 kinds of “military-grade” assault weapons.
* Robert Gebelhoff argues that unlike the president, Anthony S. Fauci is capable of offering Americans real hope.
* Greg Bluestein reports on a new poll in Georgia showing a very dangerous situation for Republicans.
* Ezra Klein examines the odd situation Democrats are in, where they’re the opposition but the only ones who want to govern.
* Betsy Woodruff Swan reports that the Department of Veterans Affairsquietly ordered $300,000 worth of body bags recently.
* Andrew Kaczynski and Nathan McDermott report that new Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo has a history of directing crude and sexist tweets at women (and some men).
* German Lopez explains why our testing situation isn’t improving faster.
* Collin Binkley reports on a lawsuit charging that the Education Department has continued to garnish wages from people behind on their student loan payments despite Congress ordering it to stop.
* Perry Bacon Jr. looks at some early swing-state polling of the race between Joe Biden and President Trump.
* And, finally, Trump’s new press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, says, “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that” in her first news briefing. Spoiler alert: She will.