So I have struggled, to put it mildly, to reconcile the person I have come to know with the accusation of assault brought forward in recent months by former staffer Tara Reade.

It is instinctive for me, as an advocate, to support the voice of any woman making an allegation as serious as this one. When Christine Blasey Ford stepped forward with her allegation against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, I wanted to hear from her. She deserved to be heard. Then, once she finally got that chance, I weighed her testimony against Kavanaugh’s, and I believed her. That is what every accuser deserves — for her voice to be heard and for the evidence to be considered fairly.

That standard is no different now for Reade. She, too, deserves to be heard. We have all learned how difficult it is for a woman to come forward and tell a story of abuse or violence — especially when it involves a powerful man. But as with Ford and Kavanaugh, my instinct as an advocate to support an accuser speaking her truth does not override the obligation I have — that we all have — to evaluate the truth of the accusation.

As a Democrat, a woman and an advocate, I badly needed to hear Biden address the accusation directly and to respond to questions about it. To be sure, the categorical denial he offered in his interview with Mika Brzezinski will not satisfy everyone and will not end the questions. For some, that may have to wait until the Senate and the National Archives respond to Biden’s request for them to provide any personnel records related to the accusation, if they exist. Still others will never be satisfied. Some are also calling on the University of Delaware to release related records, which is perplexing to me. In my experience departing Congress, personnel records are excluded from the type of records that are passed on to a university for research and preservation.

Without a doubt, this accusation comes at a critical time for Biden. President Trump is flailing in his leadership during the global pandemic. His approval numbers sink with every passing day, and his prospects for reelection are dimming. Millions of Americans are looking to the presumptive Democratic nominee for leadership, reassurance and even hope in a time of deep global crisis. With so much at stake, why does an unproven allegation from 27 years ago matter? To me the answer is simple: It matters because character still counts in our leaders, despite the current occupant of the White House.

And on that score, Friday’s interview did clarify one important thing. Ever since Trump descended the golden escalator of Trump Tower in 2015, I have been waiting for him to be subjected to tough questions regarding the numerous allegations against him of sexual harassment, sexual assault and crude, demeaning comments about women. Yet even as his former lawyer Michael Cohen sits in federal prison for paying off a porn star to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, the president has not been held to account for his involvement. Allegations against the incumbent do not erase allegations against the challenger, but we do now have a contrast to consider. And it is a stark one — between, on the one hand, a calm and considered Biden showing respect for his accuser and, on the other, Trump’s attacks on the honesty, character and appearance of women who have come forward to be heard.

Voters will have time over the coming five months to stack one man against the other and make a choice about leadership and character in November. Today, Biden did not leave any ambiguity in his denial of this serious accusation. I will listen to Reade and weigh the evidence, but for now I still cannot square the accusation against Biden with the person and leader I have known.

Biden may not have put the questions to rest for the duration of the campaign, but he has addressed the accusation with the seriousness it deserves. That matters.