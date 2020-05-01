Last week, a Czech magazine with a reputation for high-quality investigative work reported that three officials of the city of Prague received police protection shortly after Easter. According to the magazine’s report, Czech police took the measures after learning that a Russian operative had arrived in the country with a supply of ricin, the castor bean poison that rose to prominence in popular culture thanks to the TV show “Breaking Bad.” One of the men targeted, Ondrej Kolar, says that the Russian was planning to assassinate him as well as Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry reacted furiously to the report, describing it as “outrageous and false slander” and calling on the Czech government to take “all appropriate measures” to prevent it from happening again.

The three officials are all well-known critics of the Putin regime. Kolar, the mayor of an affluent district of the city that is home to many embassies, is no fan of authoritarian regimes. In 2016, he lambasted the national authorities for the heavy-handed security measures they put in place during the state visit of Xi Jinping. More recently, he and local officials made a decision to rename the space in front of the Russian Embassy “Boris Nemtsov Square,” after the leading Russian dissident assassinated in Moscow in 2015. The gesture was harshly denounced by the Russian government, which seems to have regarded it as a grade-A provocation.

Last month, Kolar’s district removed a statue of Ivan Konev, a Soviet general who commanded Soviet forces in Eastern Europe during the final months of World War II. Konev is a problematic figure in Central Europe. Although he was instrumental in the defeat of Nazism, he also oversaw arrests and deportations of Soviet refugees in the immediate aftermath of the war. In 1956, he took part in the Soviets’ brutal suppression of the Hungarian Revolution. Later, a few weeks before the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968, he arrived in Prague for a fact-gathering mission in the services of the Brezhnev regime. Small wonder that his statue has often been vandalized.

The council was perfectly justified in moving the memorial from its public location to the newly created Museum of Memory of the 20th Century, dedicated to the study of totalitarian regimes.

After the statue’s removal, an extremist political group in Russia attacked Czech diplomatic missions in Moscow and St. Petersburg with smoke grenades, declaring: “Our tanks will be in Prague.” The Russian police, normally meticulous about suppressing any sorts of unauthorized demonstrations, refused to get involved.

Next, Vladimir Putin signed into law a piece of legislation criminalizing vandalism against Soviet war memorials outside of Russia. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called for the prosecution of Kolar as well as Hrib, who oversaw the removal of a memorial plaque dedicated to the memory of Konev and Soviet troops from the facade of Prague’s Old Town Hall last year.

By all accounts, the Czech intelligence community is taking the Russian escalation extremely seriously. In recent weeks, several hospitals and the Prague airport have been attacked by hackers; Russian involvement is highly likely. The Czech cabinet has been reluctant to respond more vocally — partly because it would involve a confrontation with President Milos Zeman, a longstanding pro-Russian voice, and also because it relies on the votes of the Czech Communist Party in parliament.

The Kremlin’s strategy of targeting external enemies in order to divert attention from domestic problems is ultimately self-defeating. It’s certainly no way to boost Russia’s stature in the world. For years the Kremlin has sought to co-opt prominent figures across Central Europe, such as Zeman or former Czech president Vaclav Klaus. Their most powerful argument was that Russia was no longer the Soviet Union that Central Europeans once feared. By ostracizing Russia, the argument went, the Czechs, Slovaks and Hungarians were shooting themselves in the foot and forgoing a wealth of economic opportunities.

The Kremlin’s arrogance and open hostility toward the Czech Republic in general and Prague city officials in particular are now undercutting such claims, undoing years of Russian efforts to build influence in the country and weaken the case for European Union sanctions. And, unlike some of Russia’s immediate neighbors, the Czech Republic is not helpless — it is part of the most successful military alliance in the world, NATO, and of the world’s largest economy, the E.U. In both organizations, the constituency for a more muscular approach toward Russia has just grown a little bit bigger. And that’s not a win for Vladimir Putin.

