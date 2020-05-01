“The interview was very direct, but it was a home-team interview,” said CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash in a round of post-interview analysis. “Hopefully with others will have a chance to also ask questions.” Actually, others, including CNN, have already had a chance to also ask questions. Various TV networks, as this blog mentioned on Thursday, have conducted interviews with Biden since Reade’s sexual assault allegations surfaced on March 25. Before Friday morning, Biden hadn’t been asked about the claims.

In her session with Biden, Brzezinski was measured, civil and insistent. After Biden issued his unequivocal denial of the allegation itself, she pressed him on the glaring vulnerability of top Democrats when it comes to sexual assault allegations: their over-the-top, believe-women statements during the confirmation fight over then-federal Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. This was Biden’s own contribution to this genre: “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time.”

Now that the shoe is on the other foot, Biden had to face this zinger from Brzezinski: “Are women to be believed — are women to be believed unless it pertains to you?” Biden’s answer articulated this standard for the situation: “Look, women are to be believed, given the benefit of the doubt. if they come forward and say something that is — that they said happened to them, they should start off with the presumption they’re telling the truth. Then you have to look at the circumstances and the facts."

So was this a “home-team” interview? That may have been the thinking of Team Biden. MSNBC’s programming, depending on the hour, ranges from harsh to downright inimical to President Trump. It also antagonized the progressive wing of the Democratic Party during the primary months. When Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), for example, triumphed in Nevada, then-host Chris Matthews compared the moment to the Nazi invasion of France. Sanders himself addressed his concerns about the coverage to MSNBC President Phil Griffin. The pressure to pamper establishment Democrats surfaced again on Wednesday, when MSNBC host Chris Hayes dared to cover the Reade story. The Twitter backlash hashtag #FireChrisHayes made the rounds afterward, signaling that viewers on the left have become jealous of what news viewers on the right have long had in Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Cenk Uygur, the progressive host of The Young Turks, tweeted:

Anyone tweeting in support of #FireChrisHayes is saying that they think media should not do the news but should just do propaganda on behalf of the Democratic Party. To be fair, that's exactly what @MSNBC does 98% of the time, but even a small divergence is not allowed! 1/2 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 30, 2020

Perhaps conscious of this backdrop, Brzezinski aggressively pursued Biden on several dimensions of the story, most notably on the accessibility of his papers in the custody of the University of Delaware. The university told CNN that it will keep those records under wraps until two years after Biden retires from public life. Brzezinski asked whether he agreed with “reporting” indicating that the records were supposed to have been released earlier. To which, Biden gave an answer filled with weakness and insecurity:

Look, the fact is that there’s a lot of things that — of speeches I have made, positions I have taken, interviews that I did overseas with people, all of those things relating to my job. And the idea that they would all be made public and the fact while I was running for a public office they could be really taken out of context. The papers are position papers. They are documents that existed and that when I — for example when I go — when I met with Putin or when I met with whomever. And all of that to be fodder in a campaign at this time. I don’t know of anybody who’s done anything like that. And so, the National Archives is the only place there would be anything having to do with personnel records. There are no personnel records in the Biden papers at the university.

(Bold added to highlight a cowardly moment.) The out-of-context excuse is the last refuge of the institution that doesn’t want to be held to account. Consider that this feeble argument has been deployed by Supreme Court justices resisting cameras in their courtroom, even though the court is now allowing live audio of oral arguments. If Biden has such a fear that his words will be taken out of context, he should leave public life immediately. Here we have a guy running on experience who fears releasing the documentation underpinning that experience.

A key question for Biden came right near the beginning of the session, but it got swallowed by another: “Do you remember her? Do you remember any types of complaints that she might have made?” Instead of answering both questions, Biden answered the second one: “I don’t remember any type of complaint she may have made. It was 27 years ago, and I don’t remember nor does anyone else that I’m aware of. And the fact is that I don’t remember. I don’t remember any complaint ever having been made.”

The historical record provides some insight into how a Democratic presidential campaign might view an interview with MSNBC. As this blog noted, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign in August 2015 was considering how to get in front of the furor over her email use during her tenure as secretary of state. They settled on an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, who proceeded to hammer away at the email issue for the first 12-plus minutes of the session.

Whether or not Biden was seeking a “home team” interview, such a strategy would be ephemeral in any case. As David A. Graham notes in the Atlantic, the candidate will be facing questions down the road about this contradiction: “He wants to quell the furor over the accusations, while also affirming a principle the Democratic Party has embraced in recent years: that women’s accounts of abuse should be believed.” There are other dimensions of Reade’s story, too, that merit excavation, like the comments of former interns who say that Reade abruptly stopped supervising them. Was there retaliation in Biden’s office?

The New York Times on Thursday reported that Reade herself had been negotiating an interview with Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday.” Wallace is a well-regarded, evenhanded interviewer. “I don’t think in any case, anybody should just be believed," said Wallace about the Reade case.

Speaking of home-team interviews, we finish this post with one of the softball questions posed by Fox News host Martha MacCallum in her September 2018 interview with Kavanaugh: “Do you feel unprotected by the process?”