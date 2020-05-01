Why can’t senators be tested for coronavirus?

One of the great unfairnesses of this virus is that it has laid bare preexisting inequalities in our society. Some people — people with power and access — can readily obtain tests. Others are forced to wait until they seem sick. The Senate, a largely decorative body that once possessed a sort of theoretical oversight of the executive branch (subsequently abdicated) and now serves mainly to rubber-stamp underqualified judges, is not first on the priority list for access to tests, unlike pro athletes, Tom Hanks and people who are about to stand kind of near to President Trump a single time.

“That’s been the story of life,” as President Trump so wisely put it.

But if a senator feels sick and wants access to a test, he should speak to his elected representative about it. There are a few slow tests available!

I thought everyone who wanted a test could get a test!

After seeing Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) get a test and start mingling with his colleagues before receiving his results, everyone figured tests would be wasted on this crowd.

Is the Senate convening because it has important work to do to help the country respond to the virus?

No. No official pandemic-related business is scheduled. In fact, as Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) vowed, any extension of the weekly additional $600 in coronavirus unemployment benefits would be passed only “over our dead bodies.” (This is, indeed, just how any extension to the unemployment benefits would pass, given that America has crossed the threshold of 60,000 deaths today.) Jared Kushner has called this outcome “a great success story,” which I guess it is, from the perspective of the virus.

So what will the Senate do?

The Senate will do the most important thing that it is possible to do during this time: appoint more judges to lifetime appointments. If they get just 300 more, Mitch McConnell’s 12 brothers will no longer have to be ducks!

Is this worthwhile?

Sure! As the lieutenant governor of Texas so aptly put it, “There are more important things than living.”

