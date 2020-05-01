It’s unclear how many of Trump’s supporters took that idea seriously at the time, but it was less a pragmatic promise than it was an appealing fantasy of power regained. By humiliating Mexico like a mobster conducting a shakedown, we could recapture our lost sense of potency. Do you feel alienated and confused when you go down to the grocery store and hear people speaking Spanish? You’ll feel a lot better when Mexico is on its knees, reaching into its wallet.

But just as Mexico didn’t pay for the wall (it’s being paid for with funds diverted from military projects), China will not be “compensating” us for the pandemic.

Nor, I suspect, will Trump’s effort to make China a campaign punching bag be particularly successful. In 2016, the anger about immigration he exploited had a direct connection to people’s lived reality. Whatever you think about that older white man in a struggling community who felt like his country wasn’t the same as when he was young, his sentiments were real and vivid. Today, on the other hand, there just aren’t that many Americans who will change their votes depending on which candidate bashes China with more enthusiasm.

To be clear, I’m not trying to defend the Chinese government. It is a brutal dictatorship, and it is trying to evade any responsibility for its actions during the pandemic, which included downplaying the seriousness of the virus. Anyone, including Trump, is free to criticize it on a number of grounds.

But this is a propaganda effort on his part, not a legitimate critique. The New York Times reported Thursday that "senior Trump administration officials have pushed American spy agencies to hunt for evidence to support an unsubstantiated theory that a government laboratory in Wuhan, China, was the origin of the coronavirus outbreak,” a story reminiscent of how the George W. Bush administration pushed intelligence agencies to find “evidence” that Saddam Hussein possessed a terrifying arsenal of weapons of mass destruction.

So far there’s no evidence that the virus escaped from a Chinese lab, but even if it had, why should “senior Trump administration officials” be so interested in establishing that that was what happened? I’m pretty sure it’s not because they want to use the knowledge to prepare for future pandemics.

As for Trump’s own relationship with China, there was a critical period in which he repeatedly praised Xi Jinping’s government for its handling of the coronavirus. You can call him a hypocrite for trying to put the blame on China now, but the point isn’t that he was being “soft” on China; it’s that he wasn’t using the time he had to prepare for the pandemic. It’s absolutely flabbergasting that all these months later we still don’t have enough tests or protective equipment for front-line workers.

That’s where the critical failure was in January, February and March. And even if you grant that China was not as forthcoming as it should have been in the early days after the virus’s emergence, the fact that the pandemic was coming was not some unknowable secret. Plenty of countries, most notably South Korea, did an excellent job preventing the virus from spreading, despite what China did or didn’t tell the world.

From a political standpoint, the buck stops with the president whether he likes it or not. It simply will not be possible for Trump to pass his own failures off as someone else’s. He can try to blame the Democrats, or the media, or governors, or China, but that attempt will almost certainly fail.

Nevertheless, he’ll go to his supporters and tell them to direct their anger across the Pacific Ocean, promising that he’ll make China pay for the suffering Americans are enduring. But just like Mexico paying for the wall, it’s not going to happen. Maybe this time, fewer people will be fooled.

