This is false, of course. Many red states — including Kentucky — are in dire financial condition and are looking at massive layoffs or pay cuts for public employees.

In Iowa, The Daily Iowan reports: “The nearly $16.2 million the University of Iowa will receive through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is not enough to make up for the $76 million budget shortfall the institution faces amid responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. . . . Overall, Iowa’s public universities face a collective fiscal shortfall of more than $200 million, as Iowa State University projects losses and expenses to climb to $89 million and the University of Northern Iowa expects a revenue cut of around $28 million.”

Texas school districts and cities are also in dire straits. The Dallas Morning News reports, “On Wednesday, [Arlington, Tex.] Mayor Jeff Williams and more than 100 other Texas mayors sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation requesting a bill to support municipal budgets.”

In Ohio, Sen. Rob Portman (R) recently called for more federal help. From Dayton, Ohio, television station WDTN: “Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, [Portman] said municipalities are seeing a large decline in revenue. Local governments are already getting aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, but Portman said more is needed for Ohio municipalities due to how they’re funded — mainly by income and sales taxes. He said he’s working on this with U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and hopes to have more funding for local governments in the next aid package.” Well, not if Trump and McConnell have their way.

The states and cities are essentially conduits for payments to teachers, firefighters, EMTs, police, health-department and other workers. They are the entities that will pay for testing and tracking, which are needed to reopen the states. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) likes to call funding for states and localities funding for “our heroes.”

During her weekly news conference on Thursday, Pelosi said, “These are our heroes: our health care providers, our first responders, our transit workers, our teachers. Our teachers, the custodians of our children for a large part of the day. . . . So, so much of how we function and meeting the needs of the people depends on state and local government having the resources.” She added, “Some of these people, these heroes, are risking their lives to save other people’s lives and now they are at the — they risk losing their jobs because what the states and localities have had to spend just makes it unsustainable not to have layoffs.” She continued, “So, this is something that is of the highest priority. It honors our heroes. And, as I’ve said, we are unworthy to thank them and honor them unless we are willing to support them in a substantial way.” The speaker knows a winning issue when she sees one.

Trump’s effort to slap down blue states, aside from the cruelty, incompetence and self-destructiveness, suggests he is writing off key battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania and Michigan that he’ll need in November. But using this as an excuse to stiff all states, he is writing off red states (e.g., Kentucky, Iowa, Texas Ohio), too. To boot, he is putting Republican senators up for reelection in November — McConnell, John Cornyn of Texas, Joni Ernst of Iowa and all the rest — in the position of telling their voters that they cannot do anything for them. What a gift to their Democratic opponents.

