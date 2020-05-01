What Biden should do is name a small group of well-respected, impartial researchers — historians, academics, archivists. Then, he should ask the University of Delaware to give them access to his papers as soon as the precautions put in place as a result of the novel coronavirus are loosened. My own experience with the solitary endeavor of digging through boxes of documents suggests it would not be all that hard to practice rudimentary social distancing.

A team of independent researchers could probably get through the material in a matter of weeks or a couple of months at the most. They could then issue a report on whether they found anything that was relevant to what Reade claimed happened to her. It would then be incumbent upon Biden to make those records public.