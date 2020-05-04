* The Lincoln Project has a terrific new ad that repurposes the “American carnage” imagery Trump used in 2016 -- but against him, very powerfully and effectively.
* Annie Lowrey explains why we’re looking at a catastrophic die-off of small businesses that could affect the American economy for many years.
* Erik Loomis looks at how our commitment to a certain kind of “freedom” is going to get a whole lot of us killed.
* George Hunter and Ariana Taylor report on a dollar store clerk who was shot and killed after an argument with a customer who refused to wear a mask in the store.
* Jason Sattler explains how the biggest obstacle to defeating the pandemic is sitting in the Oval Office.
* Jeet Heer argues that as awful as Trump’s failures have been, our entire political class is implicated.
* Charlotte Hill, Jacob Grumbach, Adam Bonica and Hakeem Jefferson argue that we should never have to vote in person again.
* David Wertime reports that in China they’re increasingly viewing the U.S. as weak and pathetic, thanks to our president.
* And Alice Wilder listened to Rudy Giuliani’s podcast and found a stew of bigoted rants and lunatic conspiracy theories.