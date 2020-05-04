It took a pandemic to test the proposition that “more is better” in presidential politics. President Trump dominates television. He invades a national shrine, the Lincoln Memorial, for a cheesy town hall in which he insists he is treated worse than the murdered 16th president and bizarrely asserts the “1917” flu (it was 1918) helped end World War I. He declares that while the pandemic might, after all, claim 100,000 lives. Nevertheless, "It is all working out. It is horrible to go through, but it is working out.” That would be news to the tens of thousands who have lost loved ones and more than 26 million unemployed Americans.

Despite the best “set” (as he puts it), docile interviewers and a huge national audience, he appeals only to his most devoted cult followers and convinces most everyone else that he is clueless narcissist. It is practically an advertisement — for former vice president Joe Biden.

AD

AD

Biden, deprived of retail political opportunities and big crowds, remains in his basement. In place of large events, constant travel and huge TV buys, he does some TV interviews, some podcasts and some virtual town halls. In place of expensive ad buys, the Biden camp has released as series of well-crafted digital ads such as this one:

In times of crisis, the American people deserve a president who tells them the truth and takes responsibility. Donald Trump has not been that president. pic.twitter.com/QikZiHZeXX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 4, 2020

Third-party groups such as the Lincoln Project have added mini-masterpieces to the digital campaign, including a take-off on President Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America”:

📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression.



There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

With this tremendous imbalance in exposure and viewership, Biden has risen to a comfortable national lead in polls (5.3 points in the RealClearPolitics average) and small leads in battleground states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida.

AD

It is true that we are in May, not November. But the question is: Does Biden need massive spending and constant coverage to match an incumbent president stride for stride? The answer is plainly no.

AD

But, you say, not every incumbent president is as self-destructive as Trump and not every challenger is as well known as Biden. True. Nevertheless, the mold can be broken given the right circumstances and candidates. Frankly, Trump already cracked the mold in 2016, spending far less than Hillary Clinton and using free media to his great benefit. (He, like Biden, had virtually 100 percent name ID.)

As with just about everything else (retail, education, medicine, work), presidential campaigns in the pandemic era are adapting, changing and refuting some assumptions. In the future, with a toxic opponent, a well-known challenger might decide, if not to shelter in place, at least to moderate the amount of exposure and capitalize on his opponent’s errors. If nothing else, they will save a ton of money and thereby reduce the influence of big donors.

AD

Read more: