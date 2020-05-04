On Fox News Sunday, Deborah Birx — accused from time to time of assuaging President Trump’s ego at the expense of accuracy — pulled no punches. Chris Wallace asked about Michigan, where gun-toting protesters bearing Confederate and Nazi symbols screamed inches from the faces of police officers and media. They did not wear masks and did not practice social distancing. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, was emphatic: “It’s devastatingly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a co-morbid condition and they have a serious or a very — or an unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives,” Birx said. “So we need to protect each other at the same time we’re voicing our discontent.”

Birx’s boss had dubbed these some “very good people” and previously seemed to encourage such protests (Liberate Michigan!). Whatever advice Birx might offer is diluted by Trump’s enthusiastic defense of the people who are anything but “good,” but rather endanger others and attempt to intimidate democratically elected officials.

Likewise, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, warned that in many places now is not the time to loosen shelter-in-place ordinances. “Certainly cases are falling in the Tri-State region around New York City. But when you back out what’s happening in New York, and New York is really driving a lot of the national statistics because it was such a large outbreak, around the nation, hospitalizations and new cases continue to rise,” Gottlieb said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” "So there’s about 20 states where you see a rising number of new cases: Illinois, Texas, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee have a lot of new cases on a daily basis. And so while mitigation didn’t fail, I think it’s fair to say that it didn’t work as well as we expected.” Asked about projected fatalities that Trump lowballed at 60,000 (a figure we shot past in April), Gottlieb echoed Birx’s warning. “I think when you look out to the end of June, it’s probably the case that we’re going to get above 100,000 deaths nationally,” Gottlieb said. “I think the concerning thing here is that we’re looking at the prospect that this may be a persistent spread, that while the doubling time has come down dramatically to about 25 days.”

Nevertheless, Republican governors such as Ron DeSantis in Florida are throwing open the doors, and Trump continues to cheer for a swift return to business activity. The Post reports:

While many states were issuing directives to residents to stay home in March, officials in St. Johns County, home of St. Augustine, kept beaches open, even as the county’s medical examiner repeatedly said the county couldn’t handle a deadly outbreak, according to emails obtained by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and reviewed by The Washington Post. … [St. Johns County associate medical examiner Deanna A.] Oleske repeatedly warned officials in emails that her office is “in a dire situation” and she didn’t have the necessary staff, equipment and capacity to handle all the potential covid-19 deaths. She said her office, along with the county’s hospitals and funeral homes, could hold a total of 119 bodies. She asked for two trailers, one to store corpses and the other to perform autopsies.

But DeSantis, like his political soul mate Trump, cannot be bothered with scientific warnings, no matter how dire. (“DeSantis and other Florida officials defended the reopening of beaches, saying Floridians use beaches like parks, for exercise,” The Post reports. “DeSantis said he doesn’t see the point in strict enforcement, especially as Floridians are cooped up with quarantine measures in place.”)

But then, this has been the story from the get-go: Trump minimizing, ignoring and contradicting expert advice as part of his magical thinking that refuses to grapple with reality, especially when reality reflects poorly on him. (“The president sought to obscure major problems by trying to recast them as triumphs,” The Post reports. “He repeatedly boasted, for instance, that the United States has conducted more tests than any other country, even though the total of 6.75 million is a fraction of the 2 million to 3 million tests per day that many experts say is needed to safely reopen.”)

Where Trump leads, his cult will follow. Trump can rely on his base’s anti-science bent, especially when he drowns out or ignores his own advisers. If he does not pay attention, why should his followers?

