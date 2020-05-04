Most important, successful governors have stuck close to the best scientific advice they could get and have prioritized health and human life, understanding the economy does not function so long as hundreds die in each state with one or more hot spots. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) has been emphatic. On CNN on Sunday, she made clear who is the authoritative source for her: “[T]he fact of the matter is, we have to listen to the epidemiologists and our public health experts … [By following their advice] we have seen our curve get pushed down. We have saved lives in the process. And we have to keep listening to the epidemiologists and experts, and not listen to the partisan rhetoric or these political rallies, or tweets, for that matter.”

These governors recognize the virus defines the crisis, not the politicians. “This isn’t something we just negotiate ourselves out of and it’s a political matter. This is a public health crisis that has taken the lives of over — of almost 70,000 Americans, has put 30 million people into unemployment,” Whitmer said. “We have lost in the last 24 hours almost the same number of Americans that were killed on 9/11. And that’s just in the last 24 hours.” She reiterated, “Whether you agree with me or not, I’m working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan. I’m going to continue to do my job, regardless of what tweets come out or what polls come out or what people think that is — makes sense.”

Likewise, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio is slowing beginning to relax restrictions but is going to follow the data. “We’re going to watch numbers every single day. And we’re going to communicate those numbers to the people of Ohio,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.” “So if we’re starting to see those numbers, the people of the state are going to see those numbers and, you know, we’ll have to take action.”

Second, the strongest governors have been respectful of protest but able to put their numbers in perspective and ultimately to ignore them. Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said, “I think everybody has a right to protest and express their feelings. A couple of dozen people did so yesterday. And they have every right to do that.” Stressing the insignificant numbers, he explained, “Sadly, we had far more people die yesterday in Maryland than we had protesters.”

In a similar vein, Whitmer said that “displays like the one that we saw at our capital is not representative of who we are in Michigan.” She noted, “There were swastikas and Confederate flags and nooses and people with assault rifles. And that’s the very — that’s a small group of people, when you think about the fact that this is a state of almost 10 million people, the vast majority of whom are doing the right thing.”

Third, the best governors ask for help from the federal government but never bet on it. Hogan, for example, rustled up 500,000 test kits from South Korea, and took precautions to prevent federal authorities from intercepting them. (“We wanted to make sure that that didn’t happen, which is why we had the National Guard and the state police, why we flew a Korean passenger plane into Baltimore/Washington International instead of Dulles where they normally land,” Hogan said.)

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) has been begging the federal government to take control of the supply chain. It’s a job properly performed by the federal government, which should not force 50 states to compete against one another for scarce supplies. When it did not seem to be happening, Cuomo and other governors acted. Cuomo announced Sunday at his daily news conference, “We’re going to form a consortium with our seven Northeast partner states which buy about $5 billion worth of equipment and supplies.” That will improve their buying power. “When you put all those hospitals together, all that public health capacity together, which will make us more competitive in the international marketplace,” he said. “I believe it will save taxpayers money.”

In short, follow the science, ignore the mobs and fend for yourself. The best governors follow that approach; the best of the best communicate what they are doing and execute their plans competently. It’s the next best thing to having a functional federal government.

