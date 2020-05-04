“I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened, and it didn’t. It never happened,” said Biden. He was less unequivocal about allowing access to his papers lodged with the University of Delaware. Any complaint that Reade may have submitted, he said, wouldn’t be in those files. He has called on the National Archives to release any relevant records.
That’s a lot of news — news that various outlets passed up on many previous occasions. NewsBusters found that ABC, NBC, CNN and MSNBC posed a total of 77 questions to Biden between the leveling of Reade’s allegation and the Brzezinski interview, while the Washington Free Beacon counted 19 interviews in this period overall. Not a single one concerned the case.
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on ABC News’s “This Week” charged that “many” in the media have ignored Reade’s charges, prompting a bit of pushback from host Martha Raddatz. “Well, I know we here at ABC have not ignored and many in the media have not ignored it, but I want to turn to those accusations,” said Raddatz.
McDaniel wasn’t going to let that stand:
MCDANIEL: I'm going to take issue — I'm going to take issue with the media ignoring this. It has been appalling, the hypocrisy, as to how Brett Kavanaugh was treated versus Joe Biden.Brett Kavanaugh, every accuser was put on TV. It was wall-to-wall coverage. They went into his high school yearbook. They said he needed an FBI investigation.Michael Avenatti was on TV accusing him of gang rape from an accuser who'd never even met Brett Kavanaugh.And then you go to Joe Biden. Five weeks of silence, 19 interviews without a single question. He won't let people go into his records in the University of Delaware. They're calling on the DNC to do the investigation.It went from #MeToo, #MeToo, #MeToo, to Move on, Move on, Move on in a nanosecond because he's a Democrat, and the hypocrisy is appalling, and it's not just from the Democrats, it's from the media.And I’ll tell you, I think any outlet that conducted those 19 interviews and didn’t ask a single question should be disqualified from conducting any part of a presidential debate.
(Bolding added to highlight quite a proposal.) In 2016, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) chose representatives from NBC News, ABC News, CNN, CBS News and Fox News to moderate the presidential and vice-presidential debates. By McDaniel’s logic, three of those five would have been disqualified from participating, even though one of the three criteria considered by the CPD in choosing debate moderators is “extensive experience in live television broadcast news.”
Extreme though McDaniel’s consequences may appear, they underline the need for some answers around here. Last week the Erik Wemple Blog asked ABC News, NBC News, CBS and MSNBC why they refrained from pushing Biden on these questions. We’ve yet to receive on-the-record responses.
A strange herd mentality governs broadcasters. Now that Biden has answered questions about Reade — and shown a resistance to opening up the Delaware papers — the networks will be pushing for their turn. “The [Brzezinski] interview was very direct, but it was a home-team interview,” CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash said on Friday. “Hopefully … others will have a chance to also ask questions.”
That way, Biden himself will open himself to examination of his consistency and credibility, a focus that, thus far, has fallen mostly on his accuser.
