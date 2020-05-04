MCDANIEL: I'm going to take issue — I'm going to take issue with the media ignoring this. It has been appalling, the hypocrisy, as to how Brett Kavanaugh was treated versus Joe Biden.

Brett Kavanaugh, every accuser was put on TV. It was wall-to-wall coverage. They went into his high school yearbook. They said he needed an FBI investigation.

Michael Avenatti was on TV accusing him of gang rape from an accuser who'd never even met Brett Kavanaugh.

And then you go to Joe Biden. Five weeks of silence, 19 interviews without a single question. He won't let people go into his records in the University of Delaware. They're calling on the DNC to do the investigation.

It went from #MeToo, #MeToo, #MeToo, to Move on, Move on, Move on in a nanosecond because he's a Democrat, and the hypocrisy is appalling, and it's not just from the Democrats, it's from the media.

And I’ll tell you, I think any outlet that conducted those 19 interviews and didn’t ask a single question should be disqualified from conducting any part of a presidential debate.