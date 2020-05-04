My anger was not aimed at the pilots of those jets. Nor was it directed at the Pentagon. It was their idea, after all. According to The Post story on April 22 that broke news of the plan, “The mission was conceived by senior military officers in the Pentagon and is meant to be a nonpartisan show of resolve.” A senior military official said, “This is just a sincere thank-you. … It’s one way to acknowledge those who are pitching in.” Wonderful.

What angered me was the horrific bungling that made such a noble gesture necessary. President Trump officially announced the plan within hours of the The Post story and said that the flyovers, dubbed Operation America Strong, would occur over several cities. He did this at what used to be the daily briefing of the White House coronavirus task force. By then, Trump had turned them into campaign rallies filled with lies, score settling and tiresome pleas for gratitude that weren’t deserved. And Trump used them to peddle dangerous “cures.”

The day after Operation America Strong was announced, Trump wondered aloud, “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that. … It sounds interesting to me.”

As of this writing, more than 67,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States. At least 1.15 million cases have been reported. A disproportionate number of the cases and the deaths are among African Americans. Nursing home residents and staff are sitting ducks for infection. Meat and poultry workers are being forced to work despite high infection rates among fellow employees, thanks to an executive order signed by Trump. Meanwhile, over the past six weeks, more than 30 million Americans who had been working have filed for unemployment benefits.

Despite not being out of the woods yet, states are opening up and putting millions at risk of contracting a disease with neither a cure nor a vaccine. Then there are some governors who are trying to do everything to protect their citizens and feel, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) told me, they are on their own. And then there are the governors like Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.), who described to The Post’s Robert Costa the extraordinary efforts he went to to secure a planeload of thousands of test kits from South Korea and keep them from being impounded by the federal government, as happened to 3 million masks secured by Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.).

So, I thank the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds for the patriotic display. But none of this should be happening in the United States. None of this would be happening if we had an administration that didn’t trash the 69-page “Pandemic for Dummies,” as former national security adviser Susan E. Rice called it, left by the Obama administration. None of this would be happening if we weren’t saddled with an incompetent president incapable of the empathy needed to put the country first.

We don’t have that. We’ve not had that since Trump took the oath of office. And we won’t have it until we have a new president.

