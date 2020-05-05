No point in rehashing that debacle, which ended in Kelly’s exit from the network.

Yet the decision to hire someone like Kelly is one of those vision things for which top TV executives earn great heaps of money. If they flop, you flop, too. On Monday, NBCUniversal announced that Lack is on his way out as part of a restructuring project that will land Cesar Conde, head of NBCUniversal’s Spanish language network Telemundo, in the role of chairman of the new bureaucratic entity NBCUniversal News Group. Conde will be overseeing NBC News, MSNBC and a new property in this particular portfolio: CNBC. The moves, which leave in place NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, are the handiwork of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell. According to a news release, “Lack has decided to step down and will transition out of the company at the end of the month.”

NBC News was in crisis when Lack arrived in 2015 for his second run atop the news network. (He served as president from 1993 to 2001.) The organization was attempting to recover from revelations that Brian Williams, the long-serving anchor of “NBC Nightly News,” had a documented habit of stretching the truth of his reportorial exploits. Though Williams — reportedly a favorite of Lack’s — never returned to his network anchor job after a suspension, he did catch on at MSNBC and assists in anchoring major news events.

Under Lack’s leadership, Williams hunkered down for months and months without doing an outside interview, a key tactic in transitioning him back to the journalistic workforce. For some, all that may count as an achievement for Lack.

Some of Lack’s moves at MSNBC were unambiguously successful. Lack scrapped several liberal-leaning daytime shows at the cable network and moved that part of the schedule toward a newsier footing, while keeping in place prime-timers including Rachel Maddow. The moves have pushed MSNBC up the insanely competitive cable news food chain; it now often finishes at No. 2, behind two-decade champ Fox News. Lack also inherited a struggling “Meet the Press” franchise, one that is now the No. 1 Sunday public affairs show. The “Today” show and “NBC Nightly News” are also healthy and stable mainstays.

Less stable and healthy is the investigative reputation of NBC News. In 2017, the New Yorker published Ronan Farrow’s expose on Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual assault — a piece that followed a similar New York Times investigation. Why did this concern NBC News? Because Farrow had attempted to land the story at the network but repeatedly encountered roadblocks, doubts and bureaucracy. The whole episode was documented in Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill,” though NBC News mounted a fierce counterprogramming campaign, the gist of which was that Farrow and producer Rich McHugh didn’t have the on-the-record sourcing for their Weinstein story while he was at NBC News. “One thing, though, is indisputable,” said MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on his program, “Ronan Farrow walked out of NBC News after working on the Weinstein story and within two months published an incredible article at the New Yorker that not only won a Pulitzer but helped trigger a massive social and cultural reckoning that continues to this day.”

Quotes from “Catch and Kill” shed an unfavorable light on the decisions of Lack and his subordinates in the NBC News chain of command. “Just hang tight. No more reporting for a little bit,” Oppenheim tells Farrow at one point. Take the NBC News reaction to Weinstein’s pushback and put it alongside the New York Times’s reaction to Weinstein’s pushback: The contrast is astounding.

There’s much more to Lack’s five-year tenure. In the heat of the 2016 presidential election, NBC News fumbled the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Donald Trump made lewd remarks about women in a 2005 interview alongside Billy Bush. The Post broke the network’s own story.

And speaking of conduct toward women, Lack was the wrong person to have at the helm as the MeToo movement swept corporate media. As Farrow wrote in “Catch and Kill,” Lack in the 1980s had pursued in an “almost unrelenting” fashion Jane Wallace, an anchor of a CBS program on which he’d served as executive producer. Though he was married at the time, Lack entered into an “ultimately consensual” sexual relationship with Wallace. After it went south, the company signed Wallace to a payout and a nondisclosure agreement.

A Daily Beast headline claimed that alleged sexual harassers “thrived” under Lack’s management over the years, whether as boss of Sony BMG Music Entertainment in the 2000s or at NBC News. In November 2017, Lack did fire Matt Lauer pursuant to a complaint from a colleague over an episode with Lauer dating to the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. “[C]urrent NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer’s conduct” before the complaint’s surfacing, said the network in a statement. Farrow alleged that there was a history of “multiple secret settlements and non-disclosures being struck with women at NBC News.” Lauer has denied “any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part.”

Following Farrow’s book release, there were calls for an independent investigation of Lack’s management. The Erik Wemple Blog confronted Lack about those calls at a Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta. “I don’t really have anything to say about it. I’m here, got a great debate going, so I’ll let you go,” responded Lack.

Lack’s legacy furnishes new questions for corporate leaders. The very same organization that wimped out on the Weinstein story and that served as a MeToo hot spot has just announced that a man is stepping in to clean everything up. “There are now three lieutenants and one news boss — all male — and now all reporting into another male,” notes McHugh, citing the chain of command from the three network chiefs (Phil Griffin at MSNBC; Oppenheim at NBC News; and Mark Hoffman at CNBC) to Conde and, ultimately, to Shell. “After all that, they couldn’t even scrounge up a female executive?”

Precisely! The Erik Wemple Blog has asked NBCUniversal: Did you interview or consider any female candidates for this position?

An NBCUniversal spokeswoman replied, “We considered a wide number of potential candidates — both men and women — and determined that Cesar was the best person for the job.” The spokeswoman additionally noted that key positions at NBC News and MSNBC — including the executive producer of “NBC Nightly News” and the executive producers all four “Today” show hours — are occupied by women.

