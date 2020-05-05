“It was kind of a warning of the lengths to which white working class voters could either have underlying racism or be manipulated to vote in support of wealthy donors and corporations, but against their own lifespans,” Metzl told me in the latest episode of “Cape Up.” “And it’s just been on steroids since this pandemic started.”
Protesters around the country marching on state capitals demanding their governors fully reopen their states to commerce and socializing are a manifestation of this. “People, when they’re the most desperate, it’s not like they become the most centrist. They become the most terrified,” Metzl explained. “Trump has been very artful at manipulating those anxieties and shifting the blame in ways that I think are very dangerous.”
“Cape Up” is Jonathan’s weekly podcast talking to key figures behind the news and our culture. Subscribe to “Cape UP.”
Listen to more: