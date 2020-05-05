* Peter Whoriskey reports on how this recession is playing out just like earlier ones:
Since the coronavirus pandemic was declared, Caterpillar has suspended operations at two plants and a foundry, Levi Strauss has closed stores, and toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker is planning layoffs and furloughs.Steelcase, an office furniture manufacturer, and World Wrestling Entertainment have also shed employees.While thousands of their workers are filing for unemployment benefits, these companies rewarded their shareholders with more than $700 million in cash dividends. They are not alone. As the pandemic squeezes big companies, executives are making decisions about who will bear the brunt of the sacrifices, and in at least some cases, workers have been the first to lose, even as shareholders continue to collect.
Well, we can’t let our noble investors suffer. They’re the best of us!
* Maggie Haberman reports that the White House is considering shutting down its coronavirus task force, seeing as we’ve pretty much got this thing licked.
* Toluse Olorunnipa, Griff Witte and Lenny Bernstein report on how Trump is cheering on the governors ignoring his own administration’s guidelines for when to resume economic and social activity.
* Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin catalogue the problematic things Trump’s nominee to be director of national intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe, did during the impeachment hearings.
* Here’s a brutal new anti-Trump ad from Democratic super PAC Priorities USA. We’ll be seeing a lot more of this.
* Eric Boehlert explains what’s so problematic about Trump’s favorite covid-19 model, and suggests ways for the press to avoid getting snowed by it.
* A new Civiqs poll in North Carolina shows Democrats winning pretty much across the board, and plenty of dissatisfaction with Trump’s response to the pandemic.
* Michelle Goldberg explains why you shouldn’t compare the Tara Reade situation to the Brett Kavanaugh situation.
* And Gabriel Sherman reports that an investor group associated with Donald Trump Jr. has acquired a major stake in the loony right-wing One America News Network.