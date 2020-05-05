AD

Liv was part of an enterprise that defined and united Kentucky more than any force in the state besides the Bluegrass State’s Wildcats basketball team.

It’s hard to appreciate or even understand today how extensive and deep the whole thing was. There were four editions each night — timed, originally, to the railroad schedules. There were a dozen bureaus in the state and across the river in Indiana. We had a separate news desk for national and international news. It subscribed to and blended the best of every (and I mean every) news service. The result was arguably the most informative global gloss anywhere in the country’s midsection; it was the first paper to publish corrections every day, the first to have an ombudsman. Its pioneering coverage of strip-mining led, more or less directly, to passage of a federal law to control it.

Sometimes when I left for home at night, I would watch the grand fleet of green-and-white Courier-Journal trucks depart the dock in the back of the building as they began their journeys to all corners of the state, from Pikeville to Paducah. It was thrilling.

I fondly recall all of it today thanks to the Pulitzer committee, which honored Courier-Journal reporters for exposing — on deadline — former governor Matt Bevin’s mad rush to issue a flood of questionable pardons and commutations late last year after he was defeated for reelection. The paper had won the award, the committee said, “for showing how the process was marked by opacity, racial disparities and violations of legal norms.”

This Pulitzer, and others like it to other papers, should remind us (and surely was meant to remind us), that what we call “local” journalism is profoundly essential to self-government as the Founders designed it, and to the American way of life. That is especially true at a time when the president has demonized reporters and abandoned the helm to the nation’s governors and local officials.

The novel coronavirus pandemic puts a new burden on local and state journalism, which, as the Pulitzer committee knows all too well, is already under enormous pressure. Nearly 1,800 newspapers have closed since 2004, according to a 2018 study by the University of North Carolina. Virtually all of the remaining 7,000 are thinner and weaker than ever.

Moving to the Internet is not, so far, their answer. Local papers don’t have the economies of scale or the global branding of, say, The Post. Most of their ad revenue is now gobbled up by Google or Facebook. Local ownership, which is indispensable to a sense of local commitment, has all but disappeared, replaced by giant chains beholden to Wall Street, hedge-funds or worse.

The Courier-Journal has not been immune to this oppressive trend. Gannett, which bought the paper from the Bingham family in 1986, has expanded its online presence using a standard template for presentation, but has otherwise downsized repeatedly. What was once a floor-wide newsroom teeming with reporters and editors now looks like a semi-abandoned Main Street.

But the tradition remains — and remains a real, if hard to monetize, asset. The editors and reporters know it, and keep hope alive under trying circumstances. One of the reporters whose work helped earn the Pulitzer is Joe Sonka. The paper’s editor, Rick Green, wisely hired him last year.

I recommend Sonka’s Twitter feed. After the award he joked, “Can’t believe I really win the Noble Prize, a dream come true.” And this: “I won a Pulitzer Prize today, and I’m on my second week of unpaid furlough starting next Monday. Please subscribe to the @courierjournal to support our work.”

Sonka’s furlough is one week a month for the next three months. It goes without saying that keeping an eye on our elected officials is not a part-time job. And it should never be thankless. So I’d second that invitation to subscribe. And add, as they say in Kentucky, “Thanks, good buddy.”

