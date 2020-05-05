How long before passenger volume returns to normal? That is a small subset of the larger issue of how quickly the economy can reopen and we can all leave our homes.

If you go strictly by the numbers, the outlook is not good. New York, which has been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic not just in the United States but in the whole world, has seen a welcome decline in hospitalizations and deaths. But in 20 states, infections continue to rise. The disease is shifting from the big cities to small-town America. The top three counties for coronavirus cases per resident are now Trousdale County in Tennessee, Lincoln County in Arkansas and Dakota County in Nebraska.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), whose data models have been closely followed by the White House, had been estimating just a few weeks ago that the first wave of the pandemic would claim around 60,000 lives. We have already blown through that projection; the death toll is more than 70,000. Now, the IHME estimate has been revised upward to 134,475 U.S. deaths by August. A leaked report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that, by June 1, deaths could surge to around 3,000 per day from the current level of some 2,000 deaths per day.

Why aren’t we having greater success in stopping the coronavirus? It’s not, as so many on the right argue, because social distancing doesn’t work. It’s because it hasn’t been applied rigorously enough and is already starting to break down. IHME explains that it has increased its mortality projections because “more locations are easing previously implemented social distancing policies, and human mobility patterns are trending upward — even in places where distancing measures remain in place.”

No one is suggesting we have to stay at home forever, but experts agree that it will not be safe to reopen until we have far more testing and contact tracing. Estimates of how many tests we need range anywhere from 500,000 to 5 million per day. On Monday, 231,812 tests were reported nationwide.

And yet, President Trump is reported to be winding down his coronavirus task force, and many states are pushing ahead with reopening plans. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) lifted his stay-at-home order, even though the number of coronavirus cases in his state is still surging. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) had to reverse an order mandating masks in public because of public resistance — even though, as a group of academics explain in the Atlantic, “Models show that if 80 percent of people wear masks that are 60 percent effective . . . [that’s] enough to halt the spread of the disease.”

We are in the midst of a once-in-a century crisis, with death totals having already exceeded the number of Americans killed during the Vietnam War and unemployment numbers approaching Great Depression levels. We are desperate for leadership of the kind provided by Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt. We need a president who will empathize with an ailing nation while explaining why the current sacrifice is necessary on the road to victory.

Instead, we have a president who threw a pity party for himself at the Lincoln Memorial, claiming he is “treated worse” than a president who was assassinated. The Civil War leader whom Trump resembles is not the resolute Lincoln but the failed Gen. George McClellan — who was indecisive, conceited and intolerant of criticism.

Trump is for reopening the economy one minute, against it the next and then back to his original position a minute later. On April 21, Trump contacted Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to express his support for reopening Georgia. The next day, Trump said he was “strongly” opposed to it. And then on May 1 Trump denied ever having criticized Kemp, saying, “I like the states opening.” The Post neatly captured Trump’s incoherence with a headline that makes you want to bang your head against a wall: “Trump cheers on governors even as they ignore White House coronavirus guidelines in race to reopen.”

We will survive this — at least most of us will — but the price we pay in lost lives and lost jobs is far higher than it needs to be because we are at war without a leader.

