MUIR: What did you do when you became president to restock those cupboards that you say were bare?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I'll be honest. I have a lot of things going on. We had a lot of people that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on Russia, Russia, Russia. That turned out to be a total hoax. Then they did Ukraine, Ukraine and that was a total hoax, then they impeached the president of the United States for absolutely no reason, and we even had 197-to-nothing vote by the Republicans.

And essentially, the same thing by the — by the, if you take a look at the Senate and the House, I mean it was the same thing. Look, what they’ve done and now they continue to do it. Remember this: When you see these numbers and testing, you’re probably even surprised because I watch Chuckie Schumer get on television, and they have sound bites.

No matter what you do, it’s never good enough. But you don’t hear about ventilators anymore. That was a big problem. You don’t hear about testing much anymore but the other night I saw him go on a show of a very unfunny comedian, and he looks at the camera, says, “testing testing.” They will complain, no matter how good we did. If we took these numbers — 7 million. This is 7 million tests.

And if I doubled or tripled it, they’d still say — because it’s a sound bite. Because they want to try and win an election, which hopefully they won’t win because they’re going to double everybody — the taxes are going to double. All the problems that are going to have, and you’re going to be back into a bad economy. We had the greatest economy ever, and we’re going to do it again.