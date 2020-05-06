Thus emerged Coronavirus Briefing Man, the beast faced by ABC News anchor David Muir in an interview from Arizona that aired on Tuesday evening. A distilled, greatest-hits version of the distortions of the coronavirus briefings — Trump stopped doing them shortly after riffing about disinfectants as a treatment for covid-19 — emerged in the interview. “Well, I think actually the decision to close the country was the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make, and I’ve said that very loud and clear. I mean, we had the greatest economy in history, in the history of the world, not only our economy, it was our greatest economy.” (Bolding added to highlight a falsehood repeated by Trump more than 250 times.)
Anyone who watched one or two of the coronavirus briefings, too, would recognize these statements from Trump in his chat with Muir:
- “And they said, sir, we have to close the country. I said, What are you talking about? Close the country? Because nobody’s ever heard of such a thing. And we saved millions of lives by doing it and by putting the ban on China very early, it was a big thing.”
- “We’ve had a very good relationship pretty much with all the governors because we’ve produced like nobody’s ever produced before. What we’ve done with ventilators, and by the way testing which has been a tremendous success, even though we don’t get the proper treatment on it but you take a look at what we’ve done with supplies and gloves.”
- “Don’t forget Gov. Cuomo last week said the president and the federal government had done — have done a phenomenal job. He said that.”
The point here is that Trump doesn’t surprise anyone with his rebuttals. It’s easy to see them coming, because he repeats them over and over. He once told Billy Bush, in fact, that bald conveyance of bogus information is a proven tactic. “Billy, look, look, you just tell them and they believe it. That’s it, you just tell them and they believe it. They just do,” said Trump years ago when confronted about false claims regarding his TV show’s ratings.
Nearly five years into the Trump era, there’s little excuse for having poor comebacks to Trump’s telegraphed nonsense. Yet Muir’s session with Trump was filled with blown opportunity after blown opportunity to apprise the president of the truth.
One exchange was particularly maddening. Here it is:
DAVID MUIR: So right now, for any American worker who's nervous about going back, if they want to get tested to see if they've been exposed to the virus, they can have access to both the antibody test —PRESIDENT TRUMP: They should have no problem.DAVID MUIR: and —PRESIDENT TRUMP: They should have no problem. And as good as this is, we’re even getting better. We came up — don’t forget, the cupboard was bare. The other administration — the last administration left us nothing. We didn’t have ventilators, we didn’t have medical equipment, we didn’t have testing. The tests were broken. You saw that. We had broken tests. They left us nothing. And we’ve taken it and we have built an incredible stockpile — a stockpile like we’ve never had before.
Let’s zero in on this claim about the tests, and how the previous administration “left us nothing.” There’s nothing at all new about this claim, nor is there anything new about its debunking. Vox swiped at it just last week after CNN’s Jim Acosta busted Trump on the ridiculousness of blaming the previous administration on testing failures for a virus that didn’t even exist yet!
PolitiFact awarded its “Pants on Fire” rating to a similar claim that Trump made on March 30 in the comfy confines of a “Fox & Friends” interview. Which is to say: This lie has been out there for months, and it has been paired with stories appropriately discrediting it. Where was Muir for all that?
Now in fairness to Muir, he did ask a follow-up about this business of restocking the cupboard:
MUIR: What did you do when you became president to restock those cupboards that you say were bare?PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I'll be honest. I have a lot of things going on. We had a lot of people that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on Russia, Russia, Russia. That turned out to be a total hoax. Then they did Ukraine, Ukraine and that was a total hoax, then they impeached the president of the United States for absolutely no reason, and we even had 197-to-nothing vote by the Republicans.And essentially, the same thing by the — by the, if you take a look at the Senate and the House, I mean it was the same thing. Look, what they’ve done and now they continue to do it. Remember this: When you see these numbers and testing, you’re probably even surprised because I watch Chuckie Schumer get on television, and they have sound bites.No matter what you do, it’s never good enough. But you don’t hear about ventilators anymore. That was a big problem. You don’t hear about testing much anymore but the other night I saw him go on a show of a very unfunny comedian, and he looks at the camera, says, “testing testing.” They will complain, no matter how good we did. If we took these numbers — 7 million. This is 7 million tests.And if I doubled or tripled it, they’d still say — because it’s a sound bite. Because they want to try and win an election, which hopefully they won’t win because they’re going to double everybody — the taxes are going to double. All the problems that are going to have, and you’re going to be back into a bad economy. We had the greatest economy ever, and we’re going to do it again.
On social media and elsewhere, Muir is taking some heat for his performance. In the “Reliable Sources” newsletter, CNN’s Oliver Darcy ripped away: “Muir allowed the President to float brazen misinformation with no pushback to his 10 million+ viewers.” Indeed: That viewership is far larger than the 3 to 5 million that a similar setup would have fetched on Fox News, where Trump has done most of his one-on-one interviews of late.
Post contributor Hugh Hewitt last week argued that Trump should turn toward one-on-one interviews to boost his pandemic messaging game:
Trump would shine during one-on-one interviews on television, radio (of course) and on podcasts. He needn’t worry whether the interviewer is Brett Baier of Fox News, Dana Bash or Jim Acosta of CNN, or even [Olivia] Nuzzi of New York magazine. If Trump has time on his side, the interviewer’s outlet and approach don’t matter. Trump is his own best salesman, and he is hope’s greatest hawker.
Yes — especially when reality’s greatest hawkers aren’t on the case.
Read more from Erik Wemple: