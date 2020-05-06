When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, there were immediate demands to investigate allegations that Russia had influenced the election by planting false information on social media. Facebook and others have since caved to pressure to identify and prohibit fabrications, appointing arbiters of truth. But since the dawn of elections, misleading and inaccurate information has been employed by candidates and political parties against other candidates and political parties. Foreign countries are no more effective at it than domestic players, and no more alarming.

Now comes the novel coronavirus pandemic, and an insistence by the state and many in the media that we must all sing from the same hymn book. To do otherwise represents a danger to ourselves or to our “most vulnerable.” But does it make sense to rely solely on government health agencies that have arguably been consistently wrong in their predictions?

Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration under Trump, acknowledged over the weekend that while “mitigation didn’t fail, I think it’s fair to say that it didn’t work as well as we expected.” Likewise, predictive virus case and mortality models have typically been as inaccurate as long-range weather forecasts.

Millions of Americans can be forgiven for not placing blind trust in federal and state government leaders and their health advisers, whose main tactic was to order Americans to surrender freedoms while an entire national economy was intentionally crashed, leading to the loss of millions of jobs and the accumulation of trillions of dollars (and counting) in additional debt.

Meanwhile, those who protest draconian lockdowns are depicted as right-wing, gun-toting vigilantes, ignorant in their resistance to state-mandated health directives. Some of them do carry guns, of course, but far from all, and it is worth noting that where many of us live, “gun toting” is not a pejorative description. It’s a constitutionally protected, law-abiding act perfectly acceptable to be publicly demonstrated.

We would like to believe that we can trust our institutional media outlets to separate the informational wheat from the chaff. Sadly, when the media is presented with the chance to demonstrate its reliability, it too often chooses to perpetuate its grudge against a president it detests, as it did by spreading the lie that Trump had suggested that Americans should inject themselves with disinfectant. In fact, Trump merely expressed a hope that an injection — he did not say an injection of disinfectant — could someday kill the virus in people the way that disinfectant kills it on surfaces. You may have heard this falsehood so many times now you don’t believe me. Read Politifact’s analysis and judge for yourself.

It’s important to correct misinformation, which requires hearing or reading it in the first place, something we shouldn’t fear. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, two urgent-care doctors in Bakersfield, Calif., recently held a news conference to share their opinions of the coronavirus. The doctors had concluded that the negative effect of the virus has been exaggerated, and that most lockdowns should be lifted. The video of their news conference went viral on YouTube.

In a story headlined “Dubious coronavirus claims by California doctors condemned by health experts,” CNN reported that the American College of Emergency Physicians and American Academy of Emergency Medicine issued a joint statement calling the doctors’ claims “reckless and untested musings” that “are inconsistent with current science and epidemiology regarding COVID-19.”

A strong and clear statement by two authoritative bodies, but it wasn’t enough. The doctors’ good-faith viewpoints were considered so damnable that YouTube removed the video for “violating the platform’s policy on misinformation.” In fact, YouTube’s policy is to remove any content that contradicts the World Health Organization’s stance on covid-19, according CEO Susan Wojcicki. That’s frightening. If the California doctors are wrong, say so and explain why. But don’t fear allowing Americans to hear and consider their opinions.

Americans will sometimes fall for lies. But more often than not, they can be trusted to decipher the difference between the War of the Roses and the Game of Thrones, despite surface similarities between fact and fiction. From political disinformation on social media to debates about the severity of a virus to the existence of fire-breathing dragons, Americans are pretty good at figuring out the truth — even when they have to separate good information from bad, all by themselves.

