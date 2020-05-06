* Glenn Kessler takes apart a particularly grotesque video manipulation effort in a new ad from the Trump campaign.
* Michael Powell has a beautifully reported piece capturing what life is like in a working class city whose economy has been put into deep freeze by coronavirus.
* Jay Rosen has a short, sharp piece explaining what it really means that Trump’s plan for the pandemic is to have no plan.
* Laina G. Stebbins reports that in Michigan, rural Republican counties are the new covid-19 hotspots.
* Kurt Bardella explains the Republican communication strategy behind blaming China for the pandemic.
* Sujatha Gidla describes what it’s like to be a New York subway worker right now, when it feels like “essential” means sacrificial.
* Robert Kuttner asks why Nancy Pelosi hasn’t been more aggressive trying to get health insurance for workers losing what employer coverage they had before they lost their jobs.
* Chris Matthews reports that Pelosi is signaling support for a proposal from Rep. Pramila Japayal and Sen. Mark Warner to have the government simply cover the payroll for small businesses, which is what we should have been doing all along.
* Peter Elkind, Meg Cramer, and Doris Burke take a close look at the accountants who do Trump’s taxes and make him seem richer than he is.
* S.V. Date reports that Trump campaign consultants are bringing in some serious cash from his well-funded campaign.
* Linda Hirshman argues that the moral choice is to believe Tara Reade and support Joe Biden anyway.
* And Arthur Delaney explains what “The Lego Movie” can tell us about the pandemic