Regarding the May 5 front-page article ‘Trump applauds states reopening ahead of guidance”:

 It was shocking to read that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is considering opening up the state by May 15. It was only May 1 that the governor announced plans to vastly increase testing statewide, particularly in high-priority populations. “As you can see, our cases continue to rise,” he said, before adding that the state’s percentage of positive tests, another key measure in the White House guidelines (for reopening), had begun to decline. Does the average reader perceive a contradiction? 

Virginia, as recently as early last week, ranked 37th out of 50 states in testing per capita. Increased testing is the only proven way to determine hot spots and estimates of infection. How is it that between May 1 and May 4, he decided that Virginia was flattening the curve? If Mr. Northam thinks that a potentially dangerous, premature reopening of Virginia is going to give him access to needed federal funds, he’d be wise to think again.

Valerie Spiegler, Alexandria

A May Metro headline read: “Va. eyes possibly easing restrictions on May 15; Northam cites slowing infection rate.”

A caption for a photo on page A15 read, “Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam … will probably begin easing … despite a continued rise in coronavirus cases.”

Hmmm.  So, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is considering easing because of “slowing infection” and “despite a continued rise.”

Got it.  That’s clear. I understand perfectly.

Fred W. Apelquist III, Oak Hill