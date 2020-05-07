Virginia, as recently as early last week, ranked 37th out of 50 states in testing per capita. Increased testing is the only proven way to determine hot spots and estimates of infection. How is it that between May 1 and May 4, he decided that Virginia was flattening the curve? If Mr. Northam thinks that a potentially dangerous, premature reopening of Virginia is going to give him access to needed federal funds, he’d be wise to think again.
Valerie Spiegler, Alexandria
A May Metro headline read: “Va. eyes possibly easing restrictions on May 15; Northam cites slowing infection rate.”
A caption for a photo on page A15 read, “Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam … will probably begin easing … despite a continued rise in coronavirus cases.”
Hmmm. So, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is considering easing because of “slowing infection” and “despite a continued rise.”
Got it. That’s clear. I understand perfectly.
Fred W. Apelquist III, Oak Hill