The White House is considering another possible delay in the deadline for filing federal taxes along with additional measures aimed at providing economic relief for Americans that can be adopted without legislation from Congress, two people familiar with the discussions said.Tax Day has already been pushed to July 15 but could be extended further to September 15 or as late as December 15, these people said, though administration officials stressed that no decision has been made.Another proposal under consideration is a moratorium on new federal regulations, and White House officials are looking into whether the president can take executive action to protect businesses from lawsuits if employees become infected with coronavirus while on the job. Lawmakers have discussed some liability protection but administration officials see the issue as urgent.
That’s what America needs right now: tort reform!
* Robert Faturechi and Derek Willis report that on the same day Sen. Richard Burr suspiciously dumped a huge amount of stock after a congressional briefing on the coronavirus in February, his brother-in-law did the same thing.
* Katherine Shaver reports that when Georgia lifted its stay-at-home order, huge numbers of visitors poured in from other states every day.
* Corey Kilgannon tells the story of five New Yorkers who died from covid-19, and what these stories tell us about New York City.
* Jamil Smith argues that justice for Ahmaud Arbery involves much more than putting his killers behind bars.
* Clio Chang argues that our unemployment system is a national scandal that should have been addressed long before this pandemic.
* Ian Millhiser explains how the Supreme Court just opened another giant hole in America’s weak laws governing official corruption.
* Sarah Kaplan, Laura Reiley, Christopher Rowland, Rebecca Tan, and Karen Weintraub profile some of the people trying to get the country through the pandemic.