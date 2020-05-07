The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts during the presidential transition.
The unraveling of Flynn’s guilty plea marked a stunning reversal by the Justice Department in the case of the former three-star Army general, who was convicted in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
In court documents filed Thursday, the Justice Department said “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information … the government has concluded that [Flynn’s interview by the FBI] was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview on Jan. 24, 2017 was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

I’m sure the FBI is pleased to learn that witnesses and suspects are now free to lie to investigators, so long as they’re buddies with the president.

* Carol E. Lee, Monica Alba, Kristen Welker, and Peter Alexander report that the White House is on the lookout for terrible ideas to boost the economy:

The White House is considering another possible delay in the deadline for filing federal taxes along with additional measures aimed at providing economic relief for Americans that can be adopted without legislation from Congress, two people familiar with the discussions said.
Tax Day has already been pushed to July 15 but could be extended further to September 15 or as late as December 15, these people said, though administration officials stressed that no decision has been made.
Another proposal under consideration is a moratorium on new federal regulations, and White House officials are looking into whether the president can take executive action to protect businesses from lawsuits if employees become infected with coronavirus while on the job. Lawmakers have discussed some liability protection but administration officials see the issue as urgent.

That’s what America needs right now: tort reform!

