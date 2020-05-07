MCENANY: I mean the president has plenary power, an issue of immigration and then the issue of foreign affairs. And this president when he first came into office said we’re going to do a pause on travel from countries that cannot adequately vet terrorists.

Makes a ton of sense, president has power to do it. But what did we see? One single judge say I’m going to stop the president from doing his constitutional job. But thankfully the Supreme Court sided on the side that is right and just and constitutional.

REGAN: Sure. And I mean you carry that forward to today, right? We’re looking at the coronavirus and the president saying, look, we’re not going to take people in from China right now.

I mean isn’t it just a matter of protecting us? Our national security really being at stake, and he’s sort of the last line of defense there. Or first line —

MCENANY: That’s right.

REGAN: — I should say.

MCENANY: Absolutely. This president will always put America first. He will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism come here. And isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.

REGAN: Kayleigh McEnany, thank you so much. Good to see you tonight.