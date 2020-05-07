That was a stretch, considering that, at the time, Italy had already seen a surge in cases and there was also mayhem on cruise ships. What was she thinking? That’s essentially what Mason wanted to know, asking, “Given what has happened since then — obviously — would you like to take that back?”
Short answer: No.
“Well,” responded McEnany, “first let me note: I was asked a question on Fox Business about the president’s travel restrictions. I noted what was the intent behind those travel restrictions, which is: We will not see the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here, referring to an earlier set of travel restrictions.”
Hmmm, so McEnany was merely stating what the Trump administration was intending to do — not what it was actually doing? If so, then perhaps media outlets have been misquoting those comments for weeks and weeks? The transcript of the Feb. 25 edition of the now-defunct Fox Business show “Trish Regan Primetime” answers that question. The segment started with Trump’s calls for Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor to recuse themselves from cases involving the administration’s policies — including the travel ban the White House sought to impose in the early days of the Trump administration. Speaking of that initiative, McEnany said:
MCENANY: I mean the president has plenary power, an issue of immigration and then the issue of foreign affairs. And this president when he first came into office said we’re going to do a pause on travel from countries that cannot adequately vet terrorists.Makes a ton of sense, president has power to do it. But what did we see? One single judge say I’m going to stop the president from doing his constitutional job. But thankfully the Supreme Court sided on the side that is right and just and constitutional.REGAN: Sure. And I mean you carry that forward to today, right? We’re looking at the coronavirus and the president saying, look, we’re not going to take people in from China right now.I mean isn’t it just a matter of protecting us? Our national security really being at stake, and he’s sort of the last line of defense there. Or first line —MCENANY: That’s right.REGAN: — I should say.MCENANY: Absolutely. This president will always put America first. He will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism come here. And isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.REGAN: Kayleigh McEnany, thank you so much. Good to see you tonight.
Bolding inserted for the purposes of debunking: This was a direct statement, a bold and benighted prediction that the pandemic that has claimed nearly 75,000 U.S. lives would skip this country. It wasn’t, as McEnany told Reuters, some indirect assertion of the president’s “intent.”
Perhaps McEnany just misremembered her exchange with Regan — but there was evidence she had been doing some research in preparation for just this question. After she finished talking about “intent,” McEnany, referring to notes in front of her, launched into a frenzy of whataboutism to deflect attention from her own rhetorical excesses:
I guess I would turn the question back on the media and ask similar questions: Does Vox want to take back that they proclaim that the coronavirus would not be a deadly pandemic? Does The Washington Post want to take back that they told Americans to get a grip, the flu is bigger than the coronavirus? Does The Washington Post, likewise, want to take back that our brains are causing us to exaggerate the threat of the coronavirus. Does the New York Times want to take back that fear of the virus may be spreading faster than the virus itself? Does NPR want to take back that the flu was a much bigger threat than the coronavirus? And finally, once again The Washington Post: Would they like to take back that the government should not respond aggressively to the coronavirus? I’ll leave you with those questions, and maybe you’ll have some answers in a few days.
Those who engage in coronavirus-related political gunslinging on Twitter will recognize that list. It’s a distillation of stories that surfaced, for the most part, on the early end of the coronavirus timeline. As Peter Kafka noted in a Recode piece: “If you read the stories from that period, not just the headlines, you’ll find that most of the information holding the pieces together comes from authoritative sources you’d want reporters to turn to: experts at institutions like the World Health Organization, the CDC, and academics with real domain knowledge.” Over at The Fix, Aaron Blake notes that McEnany simplified the content of the pieces she cited, and that she made her comments three weeks later than all but one of those pieces, when the danger of the virus was more clear. Details, details!
But what matters to Trump and his followers is that McEnany was prepared with a defense that sounded bulletproof, even though the facts underlying it crumble upon inspection. For this crowd, specious is wondrous.
Read more:
Jason Rezaian: The pandemic is a hard enough story for journalists to cover. Leaders like Trump make it harder.