We have been operating on military-like protocols — uniform and time-bound. If you’re going to call this a war, then you need soldiers. And we are soldiers, whether we signed up or not. Our orders: Assemble, test, quality check, release, seal, ship. No time to lose; lives are at stake.

AD

You don’t become a diagnostics researcher or a scientist for money. In fact, many of us aren’t even classified as essential workers. Regardless, we are rule followers in diagnostics. We have to be; if we don’t follow the rules, lives are affected. We work nonstop against this invisible pathogen so others could or may break the rules and we could eventually end social distancing. But all this will be pointless if social distancing isn’t paramount for all people, governments and countries now.

AD

The first case of covid-19 in the United States was confirmed on Jan. 21. Diagnostic tests were available two months later. By that time, we were in the epicenter of this pandemic. On Friday the 13th (yes, indeed) of March, President Trump announced a public-private partnership with companies, including the one I work for, to combat the pandemic.

In March, my company released its first Emergency Use Authorization kit for covid-19, designed to handle 94 samples in under three hours. We ramped up production to 5 million per week by April. Roche, a diagnostics behemoth, offered its own 400,000 tests per week. The tests are shipped to reference labs and hospitals every day.

AD

Were we prepared? No. But did diagnostics teams react fast enough? I’d say yes. This virus is like no other, so the human response, must be like no other, too.

AD

If a diagnostic test kit fails quality-control checks, it’s not released. That holds true for all test manufacturers. Our manufacturing team works 24/7 on these checks. Our commercial teams have also worked nonstop since January. You’d think they only sell kits and make commissions. If only. They must continually stock their customers’ labs with kits and instruments. We ask ourselves often: “Are we helping? Are we making a difference?”

Here are the successes you don’t hear about: Technicians fixing instruments for labs to run samples. Sales teams driving hours to deliver an instrument to an anxiously waiting lab. Site leaders checking their team for fatigue. A human resources executive watering the plants we left in our offices during the shutdown. Later, she laughs, “I think I watered some fake plants also, sorry!”

AD

The phrase "follow the sapper,” coined during the Crimean War, feels as relevant as ever. Sappers were the men tasked with digging the trenches and clearing brush for the foot soldiers during war.

AD

Now, we’re the sappers in this biological war, and we’re left to wonder: Why would we dig trenches only to be attacked by our own? Why would those on the same team put obstacles back in our path? If the public doesn’t follow social distancing guidelines, our work doesn’t matter. If they disregard health-care professionals, what is the point?

I’m exhausted. Despite being nonessential, our teams have been working nonstop for months. We protest by continuing to do our jobs: assemble, test, quality check, release, seal, ship.

AD

So when my friend asks me, “That’s good, right?,” I text back, “Yes, it’s good.” Yet, I still wonder: Will it be good enough?

Read more: