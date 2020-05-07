The overwhelming majority of the country (two-thirds or more in most polls), a consensus rarely seen on any policy matter, favor a more cautious approach to reopening our economy, disbelieve Trump and trust medical experts. For all that Trump has done to attack the media and assail the concept of objective reality, Americans know that the pandemic is real, that social distancing is essential and that we take measures that infringe on our own rights and interests (e.g. stay home, wear a mask) not only to look out for ourselves but also to look out for others. Trump’s cruelty and lack of concern over more than 72,000 deaths have not polluted the body politic (at least the great majority of it) any more than his lies have changed Americans’ understanding of the pandemic. Science still demands our attention and respect.

Differences remain on the policy response (e.g. state and local funding), but even on those issues, there are Republicans who agree it is essential to fund states that in turn support millions of first responders, teachers, health-care workers and other government workers. There is surprising consensus on the need for bold, expensive fiscal action to prevent even more suffering. There are few, if any, libertarians in Congress spouting anti-government bromides.

AD

AD

Ironically, in the midst of a presidency unprecedented in its incompetence and willful blindness, voters of both parties want a lot more government help. The result of the Trump presidency and the ensuing horrors may not be the flowering of an extended era of right-wing populism, but rather, a surge of progressive activism and data-driven government. When the former results in tens of thousands of deaths (likely heading past 100,000) and an economic disaster akin to the Great Depression, right-wing populism is unlikely to be seen as a winning formula.

The increasing divergence between the stock market and the real economy will likely spur a renewed effort (as we saw after the 2008 financial crisis) to regulate and rein in big business. (Stories of big companies getting big subsidies and giving generous dividends to stockholders while millions are unemployed will also likely spur progressive reforms.)

The pandemic has also laid bare the serious consequences of long-standing social and economic problems, which might cement consensus. Expansion of broadband access and child care take on new urgency when schools close and we are forced to learn, work and interact with others from our homes. Paid sick leave has gotten a big boost. And the sickening disparity in health and unemployment status has never been more stark, as the latest Post-Ipsos poll shows:

AD

AD

The poll finds that 20 percent of Hispanic adults and 16 percent of blacks report being laid off or furloughed since the outbreak began in the United States, compared with 11 percent of whites and 12 percent of workers of other races. The poll finds that 20 percent of Hispanic adults and 16 percent of blacks report being laid off or furloughed since the outbreak began in the United States, compared with 11 percent of whites and 12 percent of workers of other races.

Because racial segregation in employment remains strong (more nonwhite service workers, for example), “racial disparities in income and wealth are expected to worsen as a result of the coronavirus-induced downturn.” If ever there were a time to address these yawning gaps, it is now.

And finally, after a decade or more of Republicans’ vote-suppression shenanigans, there is more support now than ever before for voting by mail and no-excuse absentee voting, both of which can avoid some common voting suppression tactics (e.g. long lines at polling places in minority neighborhoods) and encourage infrequent voters to cast their ballots.

The pandemic has simultaneously revealed huge deficiencies in our society and underscored the positive role that government can play in addressing them. It has given us a renewed sense of our collective responsibility and expanded our notion of good citizenship. In spite of an atrocious president and an often counterproductive federal government, we have seen governors, mayors, parents, health-care workers, essential workers and others step up to the plate. Notwithstanding a smattering of noisy protesters, the vast number of Americans have accepted sudden, excruciating restrictions on their lives.

AD

AD

A jarring tragedy of this magnitude might be what we need to break the spell of hyper-partisanship, antagonism toward government, know-nothingism and self-centeredness.

Read more: