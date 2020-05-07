“Have you visited a zoo before?” a rhinoceros added. “I will stand in the corner of my enclosure in such a way that I am not visible at all, except for my hindquarters. I will do nothing of interest except possibly defecate indifferently in front of your 6-year-old.”

“I will not be visible either,” a tamarin that was supposed to be rare and interesting added. “I will be very clearly labeled, but you won’t be able to see me at all, because I will be behind some foliage, where I will remain for the entire duration of your visit.”

“Same,” said a hippopotamus, “only I will be in the water. You will see some sort of gross carrots or something I was supposed to eat, but I won’t be there. You will stand there for a very long time staring at the gross carrots and the fake rocks of my enclosure. You will convince yourself that one of the rocks is my partially submerged body, but then on further scrutiny, you will realize it is just a rock. Then you will give up and keep walking, and that will be your entire experience of me.” The hippopotamus farted and sank below the water line. “Definitely worth additional human deaths.”

“I won’t be out at all because my area is under construction,” a lion added. “But this won’t be announced in advance; you’ll just discover it when you arrive.”

“I will be there,” said some unidentifiable crab thing.

“Me too,” said a chameleon, “but I will be completely indistinguishable from the branch on which I sit.”

A coterie of prairie dogs confirmed that their plans, as usual, were to spend your entire visit down their hole having an important family discussion, only to emerge when the zoo was closing and you were trying to see the Przewalski’s horse.

Several pandas chimed in to say that after all human beings had done to keep their species alive in spite of all nature’s attempt to the contrary, they could not bear not to return the favor and would be hiding from view.

A red panda could not be reached for comment as it had escaped from the zoo a fifth time.

“I will be completely visible,” said a naked mole rat, its entire body like a thumb that had been submerged too long in bathwater, with teeth. “Extremely visible. Indeed, you will see nothing but me. I am looking forward to seeing you and hope you will decide to come out. Forget Grandma. Surely I am worth your while.”

