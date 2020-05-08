President Trump voiced uncertainty Friday over the future of his FBI director, Christopher A. Wray, a day after the Justice Department moved to throw out the guilty plea of the president’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn.The president’s comments in a phone interview with Fox News highlight the ongoing distrust between the White House and some senior law enforcement officials in the wake of a nearly two-year investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into the Russia’s 2016 election interference and the Trump campaign.“It’s disappointing,” Trump said when asked about Wray’s role in the ongoing reviews of the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation. “Let’s see what happens with him. Look, the jury’s still out.”
“The jury is still out" really means that if Wray knows what’s good for him, he’d better stop impeding Trump’s thoroughly corrupt effort to discredit the Russia investigation, which Barr is faithfully carrying out. -- gs
* David Ignatius reminds us of the central, glaring question at the heart of the William Barr-Michael Flynn mess.
* Lisa Riordan Seville reports that the “essential” jobs where workers are most at risk of contracting covid-19 are disproportionately held by women and people of color.
* Joel Achenbach looks at how we’ve all been forced to become amateur epidemiologists, and the dangers that imposes on all of us.
* Elizabeth Spiers has a scalding account of how her own work for Jared Kushner has left her very familiar with his pattern of failing while declaring success.
* Glenn Kessler has a great piece on Trump’s efforts to whitewash the true meaning of Trump’s claim of “very fine people on both sides” after Charlottesville.
* Manuel Roig-Franzia reports on the sketchy legal maneuvering Trump has engaged in over whether Mar-a-Lago is his home or not.