ABC News traces his progression on whether the virus emanated from a Wuhan, China, laboratory, an unproven claim:

He first told ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday that there was “enormous evidence” supporting that unproven theory, before shifting slightly Wednesday to say there’s “significant” evidence, but the U.S. doesn’t have “certainty” yet. ... But in interviews Thursday, Pompeo shifted again, telling a conservative talk radio host, "There's evidence that it came from somewhere in the vicinity of the lab, but that could be wrong." “We’ve seen evidence that it came from the lab. That may not be the case,” he said in a second talk radio interview.

For weeks, Pompeo echoed Trump’s attempt to cast blame and inflame anti-China sentiment by insisting it be called the Wuhan virus. At a time when he is supposed to be forging an international effort to fight the virus, the United States is sitting on the sidelines.

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has repeatedly debunked the claim. Most recently, in an interview with National Geographic, Fauci said: "If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated. … Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species.” Likewise, National Geographic reported, Fauci "also doesn’t entertain an alternate theory — that someone found the coronavirus in the wild, brought it to a lab, and then it accidentally escaped.”

While China clearly has been less than forthcoming, if not deceptive, in alerting the world to the threat, Pompeo’s ludicrous assertions only inure to China’s benefit. Chinese leaders can now credibly argue Pompeo is the liar here. “Mr. Pompeo repeatedly spoke up but he cannot present any evidence. How can he? Because he doesn’t have any,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday. “I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians who lie for their own domestic political ends.” Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Even our allies such as Germany are scoffing at Pompeo’s assertions. CNBC reports: “An intelligence report prepared for German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer concluded that the U.S. accusations were a deliberate attempt to divert public attention away from President Donald Trump’s ‘own failures.’”

Like Attorney General William P. Barr, Pompeo — a former, harshly partisan congressman (who spent years obsessing over the Benghazi scandal to no end) — acts as a political enabler for the president, not a credible public servant whose loyalty is supposed to be to the Constitution and to the task of protecting our national security.

Pompeo’s false assertions and backpedaling are emblematic of the sort of foreign policy malfeasance and dishonesty that has left the United States less respected and less influential in the world. The administration threatens to cut funding to the World Health Organization in the middle of a pandemic, which could result in an increase in China’s influence. The United States also refused to participate in an international vaccine summit this week. It is this sort of jaw-dropping abdication of global leadership we have come to expect from Trump and Pompeo.

Public health officials and researchers expressed surprise. “It’s the first time that I can think of where you have had a major international pledging conference for a global crisis of this kind of importance, and the U.S. is just absent,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, who worked on the Ebola response in the Obama administration. ... Given that no one knows which vaccines will succeed, he said, it’s crucial to back multiple efforts working in parallel. “Against that kind of uncertainty we should be trying to position ourselves to be supporting — and potentially benefiting from — all of them,” said Konyndyk, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development. “And instead we seem to be just focused on trying to win the race, in the hopes we happen to get one of the successful ones.”

Moreover, when Pompeo spins ludicrous conspiracy theories, he damages U.S. credibility not only on this topic but also more generally across the board. When we next plead for diplomatic or economic or political backup on information Pompeo propounds, our allies are entitled to be skeptical, if not downright dismissive.

One would have thought Barr is Trump’s least trustworthy Cabinet secretary. Pompeo, however, is giving him a run for his money.

