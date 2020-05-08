Experts are speculating about a potential prisoner trade involving Michael White, a veteran of the U.S. Navy who is currently in the custody of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, though not allowed to leave the country, and Sirous Asgari, an Iranian science professor who has remained in the United States since he was tried and acquitted last year of stealing trade secrets for Iran.

AD

AD

Although Asgari is no longer in prison on criminal charges, he remains in the custody of U.S. immigration authorities, leading some to suspect that he has been held as bait for an exchange. White, who began dating an Iranian woman he met online, made several visits to the country until he was arrested in 2018. He was subsequently convicted of national security offenses stemming from flimsy charges.

Both men are suspected to have been infected with the covid-19 virus while in custody, and both governments have called for their citizens’ release on humanitarian grounds. Iranian officials say a swap is being negotiated, while U.S. officials deny the reports.

Several other governments, as well as the United Nations, are trying to leverage the pandemic, which is threatening the lives of prisoner populations in Iran, to broker the release of foreign prisoners held there.

AD

AD

In April, the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement calling on Iran to immediately release foreign and dual nationals who were at risk of being infected by the virus in the country’s crowded and unhygienic prisons.

White is one of thousands of prisoners furloughed after the covid-19 outbreak. Another who was conditionally released is U.K. national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an aid worker who was arrested more than four years ago on unfounded national security charges. Zaghari-Ratcliffe is essentially under house arrest at her parents’ home in Tehran, forced to wear an ankle tag monitoring her whereabouts.

Yet the authorities have not allowed the temporary release of a number of other foreign nationals. Among those who remain in Tehran’s Evin Prison are Siamak Namazi, a U.S. citizen, and environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who holds both U.K. and U.S. citizenship.

AD

AD

Urging their immediate release, the U.N. statement referred to the danger faced by Tahbaz and other prisoners who “are over 60 years old and could experience serious health consequences from COVID-19 due to their age, including loss of life.”

Also in this category is Anoosheh Ashoori, 65, a citizen of the United Kingdom who was arrested and accused — without evidence — of spying for Israel while in Iran to visit his aging mother. He has now been held for 1,000 days.

Younger prisoners face even more dire conditions.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian and U.K. dual-national university lecturer who was officially invited to Iran to deliver a series of talks, was arrested in September 2018. She has been held in solitary confinement at Evin prison’s section 2A, which is under the control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. She has spent the entire time in solitary confinement. On Thursday, the Center for Human Rights in Iran reported that Moore-Gilbert has attempted suicide three times in recent months.

AD

AD

To be clear: I take no issue with the U.S. government or our allies using all of their diplomatic and political resources to repatriate their citizens, who shouldn’t be in prison in the first place.

Even so, I can’t help worrying about some of the tactics being used. The fact that Asgari remains in detention even after his acquittal sends the wrong signal. The U.S. government appears to have been detaining Iranian nationals who are either in the United States on valid visas or trying to extradite them to the United States for trial, and possibly denying them due process. Asgari is probably not the only one.

All this opens up the U.S. government — which should be using every opportunity to contrast its adherence to the rule of law with the Islamic republic’s capriciousness — to accusations that it’s trying beat Iran at its own hostage-taking game. If so, we don’t seem to be very good at it.

AD

AD

The Trump administration has had some success in securing the release of Americans held in other places around the world. But so far it has mostly failed to free the Americans held in Iran or to deter further Iranian hostage-taking. One of the stated goals of the administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against the Iranian regime is to alter what it calls Iran’s “malign behavior.” Hostage-taking ranks high on that list.

Trump has repeatedly promised that his administration would handle the issue of Iranian hostage-taking differently from the previous one. Yet there are grounds for concern that its response might actually be making matters worse.

Read more:

AD